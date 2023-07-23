Wilfried Zaha close to leaving Crystal Palace for Galatasaray on free transfer

Wilfried Zaha has arrived in Turkey ahead of finalising his move to Galatasaray from Crystal Palace.

Galatasaray are close to agreeing a three-year deal with Zaha, who is a free agent after his contract expired at Selhurst Park earlier this summer.

Zaha also had offers from Laxio, Henerbahce and Al Nassr as well as a four-year contract from Crystal Palace, who he had been training with to maintain his fitness.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

His representatives have also been approached by Atletico Madrid and three other Champions League clubs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Wilfried Zaha's best goals in the Premier League for Crystal Palace.

Zaha has consistently been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in recent years but has spent the majority of his career at the London club.

He has made 458 appearances in all competitions, scoring 90 goals and registering 76 assists.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.