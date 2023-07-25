Liverpool transfer news: Romeo Lavia bid worth £40m rejected as Southampton hold out for £50m

Southampton are understood to be holding out for £50m for the 19-year-old; one source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are also interested and keeping an eye on his situation; Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract
Tuesday 25 July 2023 16:04, UK
Southampton have rejected a bid thought to be worth £40m from Liverpool for midfielder Romeo Lavia.
The Saints are understood to be holding out for £50m for the 19-year-old.
One source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are also interested and keeping an eye on his situation.
Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract.
The Belgium international joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, but is expected to leave after the Saints were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.
Jurgen Klopp has already brought in two new midfielders this summer after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in a £35m deal, followed by that of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m.
Those new signings have replaced departing midfielders James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, while captain Jordan Henderson and Brazil international Fabinho could also leave Anfield this summer.
Enjoy live action from F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW
Final Men’s Ashes Test – July 27 to 31 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket
Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League
Belgian Grand Prix – July 28 to 30 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1
Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue – July 25 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica – July 29 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Australia vs New Zealand – July 29 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
St Helens vs Leeds – July 28 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?
Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.