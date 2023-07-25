Liverpool transfer news: Romeo Lavia bid worth £40m rejected as Southampton hold out for £50m

Southampton have rejected a bid thought to be worth £40m from Liverpool for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The Saints are understood to be holding out for £50m for the 19-year-old.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are also interested and keeping an eye on his situation.

Image: Lavia celebrates after scoring against Chelsea last season

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract.

The Belgium international joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, but is expected to leave after the Saints were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in two new midfielders this summer after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in a £35m deal, followed by that of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m.

Those new signings have replaced departing midfielders James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, while captain Jordan Henderson and Brazil international Fabinho could also leave Anfield this summer.

