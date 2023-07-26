Kylian Mbappe: It's delicate, says Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino | 'Our reality is different to Saudi'

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino refused to be drawn on reports linking the west London club with unsettled Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes is in doubt after PSG gave him permission to speak to Al Hilal, who have launched a world-record £259m bid to sign the France international.

The French champions have put Mbappe up for sale and left him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, sparking reports Chelsea could also be interested in signing the player, who Pochettino coached for a season in Paris in 2021-22.

However, Pochettino was tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of teaming up again with Mbappe at Stamford Bridge next season.

"In our past we were at PSG," he said ahead of Chelsea's friendly with Newcastle United on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Has Kylian Mbappe played his last game for PSG?

"I need to be conscious, I cannot talk because everything that you talk is too much noise, it is a very delicate situation and it is a situation they need to fix in Paris with Kylian, Kylian with PSG.

"But from our side, nothing to say. We are working in our reality, their reality is different - and they for sure have another reality. And from my side, nothing to say - only to support them and hope they find the best solution for both sides."

Meanwhile, Pochettino says Chelsea are looking to bring in one more midfield player this summer, although the Argentine insisted Conor Gallagher is part of his plans after West Ham saw a £40m bid for the England international rejected.

Image: Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants top keep Conor Gallagher at Stamford Bridge

"Conor is in our plans, I was talking with him the first day he arrived that he is in our plans," he said.

"Then in football, anything can happen, we can manage and at the moment, I am happy with him, with his performance, still a two-year contract, and nothing to say.

"It depends on the situation of different players. I think we need one more [midfield player], we are working on that, but it depends on what happens in the next few weeks. We will decide and then take a decision."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.