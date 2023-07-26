Livingston: David Martindale on recruitment struggles as club look to keep striker Joel Nouble

Livingston manager David Martindale believes every manager struggles with budget constraints no matter how much they have to spend.

He confirmed at the end of last season the club would be forced to cut their costs, but the club has been able to bring in four players during the summer window so far. The Lions have lost key players in Jack Fitzwater and Stephane Omeonga, with interest expected in Joel Nouble, but have recruited experience in the form of defenders Michael Devlin and Michael Nottingham.

Midfielder Mohammed Sangare and full-back Miles Welch-Hayes have also signed on at the Tony Macaroni Arena but Martindale admits it will always be a struggle to attract players.

"You go through huge spells of frustration during the market, but it's not individuals that make us better it's individuals within that group," he said.

"You're trying to recruit good characters that are going to bring their skillset and mentality into the building. Everybody's got a certain level of ability and I feel within the coaching staff we can make players better.

"I think it's the same at every level, every Premiership manager will have the same frustrations with their budget whether it be Celtic, Rangers, or down to Livingston.

"You're all looking for that little bit better, that player that's just out your reach because in your own head, we're all two or three players away from being the complete squad."

Martindale was loosely linked to higher-profile managerial vacancies last season but is adamant he has no real desire to leave Livi.

The 49-year-old has turned his life around since spending four years in prison more than a decade ago and has established himself as a boss in his own right in recent seasons after being given an opportunity to work his way up with Livingston.

"I've got motivations and ambitions myself but I can't control that, I just control what I can control and that's day-to-day life at Livingston," the former assistant manager added.

"I genuinely don't come into work not to be at Livingston and I say that to players, don't come into Livingston not to be at Livingston.

"I think when you do that you take your eye off the ball and maybe that five per cent can make a huge difference in terms of your daily motivation, your weekly targets, and your monthly goals.

"I just come into Livingston to make it a better place if I can and that's the message I try and pass on to the players."

Livingston CEO poised for offers for 'phenomenal talent'

The club's new chief executive Dave Black told Sky Sports News they are planning for the new season with Joel Nouble in their plans.

David Martindale said last month that he'd be looking for seven figures for the striker who scored seven goals last season.

"As it stands there are no formal offers on the table. I am sure there will be interest, Joel is a phenomenal talent," said Black.

"He is a talisman for us and we see that game to game. A really good guy off the park. I have no doubt there will be interest from clubs who would love to have Joel at their clubs.

"Davie is using Joel in all the Viaplay Cup games and we will continue to play for having him here for the start of the Premiership season as well.

"If Joel does move on this summer, it will be in the best interest of Livingston. That offer will be accepted if it meets the value we place on Joel Nouble."

