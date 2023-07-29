Keira Walsh: England midfielder avoids ACL injury and will remain with squad at Women's World Cup

England have confirmed that Keira Walsh has not suffered an ACL injury and will remain with the World Cup squad in Australia.

Walsh was stretchered off in the first half of England's 1-0 win over Denmark in Sydney on Friday with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

An England statement revealed the midfielder will not be available for the final Group D fixture against China in Adelaide on Tuesday but will continue to be assessed by the side's medical staff.

The statement read: "Following a scan late on Saturday afternoon, we can confirm Keira Walsh has not suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"Walsh has been ruled out of Tuesday's final Group D match against China in Adelaide and will remain at England's Terrigal base to continue her recovery.

"Her knee injury will continue to be assessed by England medical staff and no further update will be provided at this stage."

Walsh stretched to intercept the ball inside her own half before crumpling to the turf and immediately calling for medical attention.

She is a regular member of Sarina Wiegman's side and played a key role in England's victory at the Euros last summer.

England will be hoping the tournament is not over for Walsh, who mouthed "I've done my knee" to England's medical team as they rushed to her aid during the contest with Denmark.

There is no direct replacement for Walsh in terms of the way she dictates and controls play. She commands that role better than any other deep-lying midfielder in Europe - perhaps even the world.

So what are England's alternatives? Well, Wiegman is famed for her meticulous planning. She operates with a plan A, B and C.

During the Euros, the Lionesses sailed through the tournament with every squad member fit, which made for consistent selections. This time around they have not been so lucky.

Laura Coombs and Katie Zelem are both capable replacements - but Walsh's loss is certainly going to be felt.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.