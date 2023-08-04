Enzo Maresca on Pep Guardiola influence ahead of Leicester City managerial bow

Ahead of new Championship season, Sky Sports sat down with former Pep Guardiola protégée Enzo Maresca to talk about his hopes for new side Leicester.

Maresca will take charge of his first match in English football when the Foxes host fellow Midlanders Coventry live on Sky Sports on Sunday lunch-time, with the side likely to have more than a hint of Guardiola influence in their play.

The 43-year-old Italian will hope to bring the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt - but, much like his biggest muse, will make style a cornerstone of Leicester's priorities this season.

"The first target is to allow the team to play in one way, the way we like," he told Sky Sports. "The target is something all of us know about.

"To be honest, the club didn't mention getting promoted this year, but they are ambitious, I am ambitious, the guys here are ambitious - all of us want the same target but the club know it's not A, B and then C and football's not so easy.

"We're going to try our best and we will see game by game how we develop our idea."

Leicester is Maresca's second senior job in football, following an ill-fated 14-game run as Parma head coach in 2021, which was sandwiched between two different spells at the Etihad Stadium.

Though Guardiola has had the most profound influence on the former midfielder's philosophy, he has worked under plenty of other elite managers both as a coach and a player - having won major trophies with both Juventus and Sevilla during a 19-year playing career.

"I've been lucky, I've worked under Ancelotti, Lippi, Manuel Pellegrini, all fantastic managers, but in terms of understanding the game, Pep has 100 per cent had an impact on me," he said.

"It helps a lot having worked with the kinds of people [I have worked with]. You learn things and at the end you create your own idea as a manager and as a person. It's just something gradual.

"The first idea was probably born when I faced Pep Guardiola's Barcelona team as a player, that was the first time I realised something different happened and I was curious to understand, so I started analysing games and from there taking things from different managers. In the end you create your own idea."

Image: Leicester have already completed the signings of Conor Coady and Harry Winks this summer

With less than a month left of the summer transfer window, Leicester still have a number of high-profile international names in their theoretical prime, including Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho among their ranks.

Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans may have headed up the summer exits to this point, but more will be expected to follow before the end of August.

How close is the new manager to knowing his squad for the season, only days ahead of their opening game?

He said: Our situation is the same as all the managers now. The market is open and so many players could leave and arrive. Nine or 10 have left, five have arrived, so it's all dynamic now.

"For me, for sure, our squad is not complete, we are going to some more movements, players are going to leave, some are going to arrive."

Watch Leicester vs Coventry live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday; kick-off at 12pm.