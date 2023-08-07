Kenny Miller: Rangers made nightmare start | 'They will turn up for Champions League qualifier'

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller has told Michael Beale the pressure will be on after their "nightmare" start to the Scottish Premiership season, but he is backing them to impress in their Champions League qualifier.

The new look Ibrox side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock meaning they are already playing catch-up to Celtic after their opening day 4-2 win over champions Ross County.

They face Swiss side Servette in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday night as they look to join their Old Firm rivals in the group stage of the competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers.

Miller, who had two spells at Rangers, expects Beale's summer signings to impress in front of their home fans.

"There's been a lot of excitement surrounding the summer and the recruitment drive by Michael Beale and the rebuilding of this team to potentially go challenge for the league title, but it was an absolute nightmare start," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was always going to be a tough game with a late kick-off and a plastic pitch, and there's no doubt that pitch played its part, but it's no excuse for Rangers - they should have been better.

"The fans won't be happy that Celtic got off to a good start again under Brendan Rodgers, and Rangers have slipped up on day one so already you're playing catch-up. With that comes pressure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was a heated debate between Chris Sutton and Kris Boyd following Rangers' shock defeat to Kilmarnock on the opening day of the season.

"So you go into a game on Wednesday night here at Ibrox in a Champions League qualifier and the fans will be turning up expectant and that will then automatically shift to the game at home on Saturday against Livingston.

"Here in front of 50,000 fans on the slick Ibrox pitch, I'd expect to see a lot more from Rangers in an attacking sense.

"You could see right from the off against Kilmarnock the ball bounces differently and it maybe took a few players some time to adjust to that."

Beale has made nine new signings so far this summer with five handed their league debuts in Saturday's defeat at Rugby Park.

Beale: It's a very poor opening day

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale speaks to Sky Sports after his side's surprise opening day defeat to Kilmarnock.

Rangers manager Michael Beale spoke to Sky Sports at full-time in the Kilmarnock game:

"Kilmarnock defended extremely well. They had a game plan. They were dangerous on the counter all day. They were comfortable in the game.

"It's a very poor opening day for us. We need to move forward very quickly. There's 37 games to go, let's not get carried away.

"The excitement over the summer is going to be tempered. We have to show the fans and excite them and they have to get behind us, it works both ways.

"I expect us with the quality we have to execute in the moments we had. If we don't, I expect a hard-fought away draw rather than coughing up a really poor goal."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.