Europa Conference League: Hibs could face McGinn's Aston Villa; Gers, Aberdeen, Hearts learn fate

John McGinn could face former club Hibernian in the Europa Conference League play-off round if the Easter Road side defeat Luzern.

Hibs will face Premier League side Aston Villa if they progress past the third round, with the first leg against Luzern this Thursday at home before the return tie in Switzerland next Thursday.

While it will be Villa's first European tie this season, Hibs have already beaten Inter Club d'Escaldes, recovering from a shock 2-1 loss in Andorra by thrashing the part-timers 6-1 in Edinburgh.

Hearts will face Hajduk Split of Croatia or PAOK of Greece should they beat Rosenborg in the third qualifying round.

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz for a place in the group stage of the Champions League if they beat Servette in the third qualifying round.

The first leg of the final qualifier would be at Ibrox on 22 or 23 August with the return the following week.

Rangers knocked the Dutch side out in qualifying last season and faced the Austrians in the group stage in 2000.

Image: Rangers beat PVS Eindhoven in last season's Champions League qualifiers

Michael Beale's side play Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday, with the second leg in Switzerland on August 15.

Aberdeen will face either Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania or Swedish club BK Hacken in the Europa League's play-off round.

The ties will take place on 24 and 31 August, with the second leg at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen beat Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League in 2021 despite a second-leg defeat.

Even if the Dons lose the Europa League play-off tie, they are guaranteed a place in the Europa Conference League.

Barry Robson's side were seeded first in the draw as a result of qualifying directly for this stage as they were third in last season's Premiership.

Beale targets Champions League progression

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale tells Sky Sports News what Champions League qualifying would mean for the club

Speaking to Sky Sports News on the importance of qualifying for the Champions League, Beale said: "The opportunity to play in that competition is the optimal level for the players, it's where everyone wants to get at in football to play in the Champions League,"

"It's really important. We've done very well in Europe in the last few years, certainly in the Europa League from where we came from in 2018.

"Last season, to qualify for the Champions League, was a fantastic achievement. It didn't go the way anyone wanted, but this year is another opportunity.

"No one would like to come to Ibrox, I don't think, but we know it's going to be tough to qualify again."