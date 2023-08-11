Moises Caicedo: Liverpool agree British-record £110m fee with Brighton to sign midfielder

Liverpool have agreed a British-record transfer fee with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The fee is understood to be worth £110m, with Caicedo set to travel to Liverpool on Friday for a medical.

Brighton set a deadline for midnight on Thursday for bids to come in - and provided their valuation was met, they would go with the highest bidder.

Liverpool formally submitted their proposal late on Thursday night after Caicedo indicated his willingness to move to Anfield.

As reported by Sky Sports News, they were locked in discussions with Brighton to ascertain all the financial parameters of doing a deal in case Chelsea couldn't or wouldn't reach an agreement.

Liverpool were informed just after midnight that they were indeed the highest bidders. Personal terms with Caicedo have been agreed and planning for all the formalities of a transfer are now in motion.

It is understood Chelsea were prepared to go to £100m, while Bayern Munich indicated they would pay £90m.

Brighton signed Caicedo for £4.5m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

In the wake of his country's World Cup exit last year, when other players were jetting off to high-end holiday resorts, Moises Caicedo was back in Santo Domingo, Ecuador, playing in a local tournament on the same dusty pitch he used as a boy.

In footage which went viral in the country, Caicedo, a rising star in the Premier League who had just become Ecuador's youngest scorer at a World Cup, can be seen finding the net again, only this time as a ringer for Caicedos FC, a team made up of extended family members.

His goal, slotted in at the near post in ramshackle surroundings, helped Caicedos FC win the tournament and was celebrated with a leap, a fist pump, and a gesture of recognition to the few hundred spectators sitting or leaning on fences around the pitch.

"This is Moises," Miguel Angel Ramirez, Caicedo's former coach at his boyhood club Independiente del Valle, tells Sky Sports with a smile. "Going back to his village, to his family, his friends, playing football, helping everyone there. He doesn't forget his people..."

