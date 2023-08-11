Mason Greenwood: Manchester United nearing end of thorough six-month investigation into forward

Mason Greenwood was suspended from training and matches after the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case in January against the forward for attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Manchester United are nearing the end of a thorough six-month investigation regarding Mason Greenwood, but are not expected to make a decision before the first game of the season.

The 21-year-old is suspended from training and matches until they complete an internal investigation after the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against Greenwood for attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

United announced on January 30 last year he would not return to training or play any matches "until further notice".

Manchester United play Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening Premier League game of the 2023/24 season on Monday, with the previous guidance from United stating that the club aimed to reach a decision by that game.

But United feel it is more important to get the decision and its communication right rather than to meet a deadline.

United are now entering the consultation phase of the process, where they are engaging directly with key stakeholders, including but not limited to the club's women's team.