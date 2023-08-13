Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham boss praises 'resilience' after Harry Kane exit as Roy Keane urges Spurs to sign striker

Ange Postecoglou praised the "resilience" of his Tottenham side for not allowing Harry Kane's exit to distract them in their 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Spurs avoided defeat in west London a day after their all-time leading scorer completed his £100m move to Bayern Munich.

A positive display in Postecoglou's first competitive game in charge saw the visitors have 18 shots and 69 per cent possession.

But the Spurs head coach wants his side to become more threatening in the final third following the departure of the England captain to Germany.

"Football clubs move on pretty quickly," Postecogolou said of Kane's exit in his post-match press conference.

"I haven't needed to address it, I haven't needed to give them a warm fuzzy cuddle just to see how they are. We had a game to prepare for and they knew that.

"I think that was the important thing for us. If it felt like we were distracted, I was distracted or anyone else, I think you would have seen evidence of it [on Sunday], particularly after that first half and the way it went.

"We showed a real resilience that we're going to need because it's going to be a challenging year for sure.

"It was a good starting point for us, but we need to improve and we have to improve and we will.

"I think that 2-1 down, having conceded a penalty and an own goal, it would have been very easy for us to drop our heads but I never sensed that in the group."

Keane: Spurs must sign a striker

Richarlison took Kane's place as Tottenham's number nine at Brentford but the Brazil international failed to impress.

Seven-time Premier League Roy Keane believes Tottenham must now sign a striker in the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

He told Sky Sports: "From a business point of view, Spurs have cashed in [on Kane]. It's a huge fee. Some deals suit all parties; the player, the board, both clubs - this is one of them.

"I think it's great for Kane, and Spurs have got good money for him. It's not going to drag out, now the manager can get focused, and get another striker in. They certainly need to get someone else in.

"He's a huge loss but I'm delighted for him, I think he deserves that opportunity to go and win trophies - particularly the Champions League. Huge loss also for the Premier League but I think the player deserves it."

Former Premier League winner Micah Richards also agreed with Keane and raised question marks over Richarlison.

"It's difficult going into the season with just Richarlison," he told Sky Sports. "The timing [of Kane's exit] is odd.

"I agree from a personal standpoint, Kane wants to win trophies, but I just believe if he waited one more year he'd have the pick of the bunch. He could go to Barca, Real Madrid, Man City and still have Bayern Munich [as an option].

"I think this has come a year too soon, but we can't discredit Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga isn't the most competitive but in the Champions League they could be a real force and that's obviously come into Kane's thinking."

Frank: We didn't set up differently for Kane-less Spurs

Thomas Frank admitted his Brentford side did not alter their tactics against Spurs following the news of Kane's departure.

Asked whether he set up his side any differently, the Brentford boss replied in his post-match press conference: "No is the short answer.

"Of course I know he's a different type to Richarlison. It's England's number nine compared to Brazil's number nine.

"The only tweak we know is that if Kane drops down deep we need to be aware of his fantastic passing skills and then get closer to him."

The Dane added on Spurs' new style under Postecoglou: "[They were] definitely more offensively minded.

"I think everyone could see that, so no surprises compared to what I've seen in their four friendlies and the matches of the Celtic team."

Richarlison fails his first audition to be Kane's successor

Sky Sports' Declan Olley at the Gtech Community Stadium:

Doubts around Richarlison's suitability as Harry Kane's permanent successor at Tottenham have only heightened following Spurs' 2-2 draw at Brentford.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was entrusted with the number nine role by new boss Postecoglou at the Gtech Community Stadium but failed to repay that faith as he put in an underwhelming display.

Richarlison struggled to make any impact on the game and when his big opportunity did come he fluffed his lines as he fired straight at Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

That proved to be his only shot on target, while he also had the joint-fewest touches (34) of any starting player - excluding Cristian Romero (10), who went off injured after just 14 minutes.

There is still time for Richarlison to show he is the solution to the Kane problem, with Postecoglou backing the £60m forward in his post-match press conference believing his side "didn't use him enough".

But the former Everton player's display combined with a lack of depth in the Spurs attack makes signing a forward before the end of the summer transfer window a real priority for the club.

