Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher returns to discuss flashpoints from opening weekend of new Premier League season

Former referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season including handball decisions, imaginary yellow cards and tight VAR calls.

INCIDENT: Liverpool thought they might have had a penalty in their draw against Chelsea on Sunday when the ball hit Nicolas Jackson's hand after a corner. VAR said no - could it have been given though?

DERMOT SAYS: "NO PENALTY!

"I originally thought penalty, but now I think not. He has jumped for the ball then Luis Diaz flicks the ball on and it comes so quick to him he can't get out of the way. If it hadn't touched [Diaz], penalty."

Stephen Warnock: "If you're going to jump you've got to use your arms for momentum. My first thought was penalty, would I have been surprised if it had been given? No. But you understand why it hasn't."

Sue Smith: "I'm glad it wasn't given. I think it's the right decision."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Chelsea against Liverpool in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was surprised VAR didn't help referee Michael Oliver and check a possible penalty for handball by Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. Does he have a point?

DERMOT SAYS: "NO PENALTY!

"They looked at it and decided no. Similar to the Jackson incident, it's the distance. No doubt it's struck him, but were his arms in the right position? Has he moved towards the ball? No. No offence."

Stephen Warnock: "I have to use my arms for leverage. That's part of the game. That's a football movement. And when it hits the arm there's not much you can do about being in that position."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Arsenal against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

INCIDENT: In Luton's 4-1 defeat at Brighton, they were awarded a penalty for a handball against Lewis Dunk. What are your thoughts on this?

DERMOT SAYS: "WRONG DECISION!

"Better not to give it. When referee David Coote looks at this again he will think: 'Maybe I whistled too early and didn't give myself a lot of thinking time'.

"It's struck the arm but he's gone to block the ball. Is the VAR going to step in? The difficulty is it has hit his arm, the ref has given it on the field and I think that blocks off the VAR to a certain extent."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Brighton against Luton in the Premier League

Stephen Warnock: "Agreed. Not a penalty."

Sue Smith: "Yep, not a penalty."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher explains why Everton defender Michael Keane's goal against Fulham was disallowed

INCIDENT: Sean Dyche called it bizarre that Everton's goal against Fulham during their 1-0 loss was disallowed for a foul by James Tarkowski on Bernd Leno. First of all - did you think this was a foul?

DERMOT SAYS: "RIGHT CALL - BUT FOR DIFFERENT REASON!

"They might have actually got to the right decision (but via the wrong means). I think it's a very harsh foul but if you watch, the guy who scores is actually offside. So if the referee hadn't whistled, it would have been given offside by VAR."

Stephen Warnock: "I was furious when I saw it because I thought the goalkeeper was being looked after again. Hopefully, they learn from that because it wasn't a foul."

Sue Smith: "It wasn't a foul. Leno goes over the top of him and drops the ball. What else could Tarkowski have done? But now you've convinced me so I have no argument!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Fulham against Everton in the Premier League

INCIDENTS: There was zero tolerance by some referees this weekend when players waved imaginary cards for opponents to be booked and there were two yellow cards given in two minutes by Anthony Taylor. First to Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and then to Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was also given one. What kind of message does this send?

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it's short-term pain for long-term gain. After a few weeks, players will realise you can't do it and hopefully it will be a deterrent rather than a punishment. That's what you want to see. At the moment it shows the players they're not going to accept it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher gives his opinion on players seeing yellow for waving imaginary cards

Stephen Warnock: "I've never liked players trying to get another player booked. It's the referee's decision."

Sue Smith: "I think it will stop players doing it."

INCIDENT: As well as those bookings, Tottenham's James Maddison was booked for dissent against Brentford, claiming he didn't even get to speak to the referee before being shown a yellow. Was that too harsh?

DERMOT SAYS: "In a situation like this, the referee has already spoken to him. Maddison feels he hasn't gone to him aggressively but it's the fact he keeps going to him. The only way to stop it is to issue a yellow card."

Image: James Maddison was booked during Tottenham's draw against Brentford on Sunday

INCIDENT: Tottenham's opening goal through Cristian Romero against Brentford on Sunday was subject to a lengthy VAR check. Was it the right call for the goal to stand?

DERMOT SAYS: "RIGHT CALL!

"You can understand why it took a long time because there was a lot to check. He's just onside. The assistant didn't flag offside, so it was a really good on-pitch decision."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher assesses why Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son's trip on Brentford's Mathias Jensen was given as a penalty

INCIDENT: Brentford were awarded a penalty when Heung-Min Son brought down Mathias Jensen. Robert Jones didn't give this onfield and play continued before VAR got involved. Was this a penalty, and was it a clear and obvious error?

DERMOT SAYS: "IT'S A FOUL!

"If a player doesn't get the ball and you catch him on the leg. Whether it's a clear and obvious error is the thing. If I think it's a foul it's an error. That's the dilemma of where you put the threshold. I think the right decision has been got to."

Stephen Warnock: "It's very, very soft. I'm not sure it was that clear and obvious. We saw plenty of those last season that weren't given. If that gets overturned, the Dunk one should be overturned."

Sue Smith: "I agree with Stephen. I thought it was soft. I didn't think it would be overturned. It was a brush of the shin."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Brentford against Tottenham in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Could Brentford have had another penalty when Guglielmo Vicario seemed to take out Kevin Schade?

DERMOT SAYS: "NO PENALTY!

"I never gave penalties for that and I don't see many refs who do. Goalkeeper comes out, he's kicked the ball, it's gone to far, there's going to be a collision, that's inevitable, and it has no consequence on the outcome."

Stephen Warnock: "You said last season, endangering a player's safety... what else do you want from that? He's done a summersault over him. How is that not a foul? You have got to give a penalty. It's a reckless challenge. Why goalkeepers get this unwritten rule of you can come and go as fast as you want at a player and wipe him out is beyond me.

Sue Smith: "He doesn't get the ball. I agree. I knew it wouldn't be given but I wonder why. Anywhere else on the pitch it's a foul."

INCIDENT: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rushed out of his box and pulled down Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron but was only shown a yellow card.

DERMOT SAYS: "RIGHT CALL.

"It's the most cynical foul you'll ever see but he can't send him off because it doesn't fall into the criteria. He's not heading towards goal, he's got players between him. It doesn't tick the red card boxes."

Stephen Warnock: "It's wrong but it's right and that's the frustrating thing about it."

Sue Smith: "He knew exactly what he was doing, takes him out - but knows there's cover behind him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Newcastle against Aston Villa in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Newcastle's second goal through Alexander Isak was subject to an offside check, but why were no lines drawn?

DERMOT SAYS: "RIGHT CALL.

"Dan Burn isn't offside and he plays it to Isak to score. Sven Botman is in an offside position but doesn't take part in the move. People will say he does because he blocks off Matty Cash but the feeling is Cash ran into him.

The VAR has to make three decisions: Is Burn offside? No. Is Botman offside? Yes but not taking part in the move. Does he interfere with Cash? He feels no."

Stephen Warnock: "Botman shuffles ever so slightly to the side. One step is enough to stop the run. That's obstruction. But it's difficult to pick up."

Sue Smith: "I thought that was a foul. I thought Cash would have got back in."

INCIDENT: In Friday Night Football, Burnley wanted a penalty when Zeki Amdouni went down under a challenge from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji. Are you surprised it didn't warrant a VAR check given Amdouni's arm was held?

DERMOT SAYS: "COULD BE GIVEN EITHER WAY!

"If the referee gives a penalty, that would never be overturned. It's not an exact science. There will always be this wriggle room. VAR is for the red card incident."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Burnley against Manchester City in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Burnley had Anass Zaroury sent off in stoppage time after VAR suggested referee Craig Pawson upgrade his yellow card. Did they get this right?

DERMOT SAYS: "RIGHT DECISION!

"His studs were in his calf. This is what VAR is for. It's not a good tackle. That's a clear and obvious error. We all agree that's a red card."