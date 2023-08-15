Australia vs England: Sarina Wiegman has conundrums to solve before Women's World Cup semi-final, including return of Sam Kerr

Matildas mania is sweeping across Australia, much in the same way Lionesses fever gripped the UK back in July 2022.

There's something unique about playing the privileged role of party host - driving the need to be the last one standing, waving at the door as final stragglers take their leave.

England basked in the glow of European host nation last summer, and now Australia are rising to their very own occasion, charged by the desire to please an expectant, turned frenzied, home following.

Such is the hysteria, phone footage emerged from an Emirates flight to Sydney last week, in which all passengers - bar one who had their in-flight entertainment foolishly locked on Lord of the Rings - celebrated from the skies as striker Cortnee Vine settled a tense penalty shootout against France in the quarter-finals.

Excitement has been simmering steadily ever since, but will likely reach a crescendo on Wednesday, as Australia take on Sarina Wiegman's England in Sydney for a place in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

Most England-Australia bouts have a multitude of sub-plots. Of course, against the backdrop of the entire sporting landscape, the rivalry shared between the two nations is fraught. England and Australia have collided in the worlds of cricket, rugby, and netball, to name a few, and all contain famous feuds, littered with conflict and contrition, spanning several decades.

The same cannot be said of footballing heritage, however, where the English-Aussie spectacle is a new phenomenon.

"I don't think we're losing momentum; I think it's building," Wiegman told reporters after losing to Australia back in April, her first and only defeat as England manager, 37 games into the job.

That fixture was nothing more than a friendly, but brought about an abrupt end to the Lionesses' incredible unbeaten run under their previously perfect Dutch director - a result that may well serve to embolden Aussie hopes of a momentous repeat on a stage where the outcome will matter.

The 2-0 loss remains Wiegman's only blot on an otherwise unblemished copybook. She is the last female head coach standing at this tournament, and has a competitive record better than any counterpart - losing only once in four major tournament appearances. The last time any nation outwitted a team managed by Wiegman was the 2019 World Cup final where her native Dutch side were beaten by the USA. Form is as close as it gets to impeccable.

Image: Sarina Wiegman led the Dutch to Euros glory and a World Cup final - she's now attempting to do the same with England

Wiegman's process is underpinned by pragmatism and detail. At times, she comes across as an austere, stern figure but her business-like manner is what has transformed England from a team burdened by false dawns and nearly-not-quite moments into a team of champions.

Neither side enjoyed an easy time in their respective quarter-final ties - England initially fell behind to Colombia while Australia were forced to hold their nerve under the pressure of penalty kicks. Indeed, world domination is rarely straightforward, and yet, many observers of the game have already penned their projections as if certain of the outcome.

"You're playing an underdog," was the opening gambit of one journalist in Wiegman's pre-match press conference. "Firstly, I don't think Australia are an underdog," the England head coach replied hastily, dispelling any suggestion her Lionesses view the Aussies as anything less than their equals. "You can never take anything for granted," she added.

Image: Sam Kerr stuck away her penalty in the quarter-final shootout against France

Stadium Australia will be an intimidating arena for Millie Bright's side on Wednesday. The fact Australia flirted with group-stage elimination before powering past Olympic champions Canada seems to have enlivened the average Oz bystander. What began as warm encouragement has morphed into a rallying cry for all-out success. Hostility will emanate from the stands, and unlike last summer, drown out any rousing rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'.

Then there is the main tenet of Australia's approach - Sam Kerr. The prodigal daughter. The poster girl of the tournament and the one most capable of dashing dreams. Back in April, Kerr was the sharpest thorn in England's side. She dropped deep with strike partner Mary Fowler, nullifying the ball-playing prowess of Lionesses midfielder Keira Walsh, before creeping off the shoulder of Leah Williamson to score the opener. She provided the assist for Charlotte Grant's second too. Give Kerr an inch and she will gladly take a mile.

Image: England's Keira Walsh was taken out of the game by Sam Kerr

Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, the Australia captain represents England's greatest adversary, whatever role she assumes on Wednesday. Kerr has only played 75 minutes at this tournament, owing to a calf injury, but has rediscovered full fitness at a crucial juncture, primed to add her name to Australia's list of celebrated protagonists.

The Chelsea forward is yet to start a game but her energising influence on team-mates has been felt - and timing could scarcely be better. Unleashing the wrath of Kerr with a World Cup final in touching distance will only fuel Australian fire. The master puppeteer let loose on a stage poised for her crowning moment.

For all England's laboured huffing and puffing at this tournament, they remain favourites to make it to their first ever World Cup final, but have a series of hurdles to clear before doing so. What's being billed by some as a grudge match between age-old sporting rivals is simply another 90 minutes as far as wily Wiegman is concerned.

"I think it is really good we have been visible because you [the media] are here, telling stories about us," Wiegman said, signing off her press conference 24 hours before the big kick off. England are used the spotlight, and will happily indulge in its glare, especially if it means upsetting 80,000 fans in Sydney on their way to Sunday's showpiece.

The Lionesses came to spoil the party, and their nerve, tested but intact, is unlikely to waver now...