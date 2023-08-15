Spain 2-1 Sweden: Olga Carmona fires Spain into first Women's World Cup final with dramatic late victory

A superb strike from Olga Carmona fired Spain in their first Women's World Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden in Auckland.

For 81 minutes, the game was a largely careful affair, with neither side giving away many huge chances as a spot in Sunday's showpiece final lay before them.

But a frantic final 15 minutes was sparked as 19-year-old substitute Salma Paralluelo (81) turned home. This was matched soon after another substitute, Rebecka Blomqvist (88), curled in a fine effort to level for Sweden.

But Spain wasted no time in retaking the lead, doing so through captain Caromna. Having seen a couple of efforts wasted in the first half, she sent a stunning effort past Zecira Muosvic from range, ultimately sending La Roja into their first major tournament final.

It is another heart-breaking near miss for Sweden. They were knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022, as well as finishing as runners-up at the 2020 Olympics. They will now play in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

More to follow...

Spain will play Australia or England in Sunday's final in Sydney, with kick-off at 11am.

Sweden will face the losers of the other semi-final in the third-place play-off on Saturday in Brisbane, with kick-off at 9am.

The second semi-final between Australia and England takes place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.