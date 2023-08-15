 Skip to content
Spain Women vs Sweden Women. Women's World Cup Semi-Final.

Eden ParkAttendance43,217.

Spain Women 2

  • S Paralluelo (81st minute)
  • O Carmona (89th minute)

Sweden Women 1

  • R Blomqvist (88th minute)

Spain 2-1 Sweden: Olga Carmona fires Spain into first Women's World Cup final with dramatic late victory

Match report as Salma Paralluelo's 81st-minute strike for Spain sparked a dramatic finale; Rebecka Blomqvist equalised for Sweden, but a curling effort from Spain captain Olga Carmona immediately after saw her side to victory; Spain will face Australia or England in Sunday's final

Charlotte Marsh

Senior football journalist

Tuesday 15 August 2023 11:10, UK

Olga Carmona is congratulated by her team-mate Teresa Abelleira after restoring Spain&#39;s lead against Sweden
Image: Olga Carmona scored the winning goal for Spain in their semi-final against Sweden

A superb strike from Olga Carmona fired Spain in their first Women's World Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden in Auckland.

For 81 minutes, the game was a largely careful affair, with neither side giving away many huge chances as a spot in Sunday's showpiece final lay before them.

But a frantic final 15 minutes was sparked as 19-year-old substitute Salma Paralluelo (81) turned home. This was matched soon after another substitute, Rebecka Blomqvist (88), curled in a fine effort to level for Sweden.

But Spain wasted no time in retaking the lead, doing so through captain Caromna. Having seen a couple of efforts wasted in the first half, she sent a stunning effort past Zecira Muosvic from range, ultimately sending La Roja into their first major tournament final.

It is another heart-breaking near miss for Sweden. They were knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022, as well as finishing as runners-up at the 2020 Olympics. They will now play in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

More to follow...

What's next?

Spain will play Australia or England in Sunday's final in Sydney, with kick-off at 11am.

Also See:

Sweden will face the losers of the other semi-final in the third-place play-off on Saturday in Brisbane, with kick-off at 9am.

What is the schedule?

The second semi-final between Australia and England takes place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.

