Route to the semi-finalsSpain finished runners-up in Group C after losing their last group game 4-0 to Japan. Their response? A 5-1 thrashing of Switzerland in the round of 16. Next was the Netherlands, and a tense 2-1 victory followed, with 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo providing the winning strike deep into extra time. Sweden are the highest ranked team left in the tournament and won all their group games. They triumphed over giants USA on penalties, and then beat tournament favourites Japan 2-1 on route to the last four. A thrilling journey for both teams, and a thrilling match-up for this game - prepare for high-tempo attacking football and danger from every set-piece...