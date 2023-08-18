Sarina Wiegman says England are ready for World Cup final as footballing immortality looms for Lionesses

Sarina Wiegman insists her England players are nerveless, excited and ready ahead of Sunday's bid for World Cup glory.

After their semi-final victory over co-hosts Australia, Spain present the final obstacle for England and Wiegman to navigate as their quest for footballing immortality reaches a thrilling crescendo in the World Cup final in Sydney.

Ahead of her attempt to follow up last summer's European Championships success with a maiden World Cup triumph, Wiegman told Sky Sports: "We're excited, we actually feel ready.

"The team is excited, we are excited. We've analysed Spain, of course, everyone is fit, we have one more training session, we can't wait."

Asked whether there were any nerves in the camp, she replied: "No. After the Australia game we were really excited, we enjoyed that moment, but since yesterday we have been getting ready for Spain.

"The good thing is we have the experience from [the Euros] last year. The further you go in a tournament the more exciting it becomes, we know that, but when you bring it back, in the end it is just a game so we have to focus on what our plan is, execute our tasks, stick together and find a way to win."

Image: Sarina Wiegman guided England to the World Cup final, becoming the second woman to do so with two different nations

Wiegman: No plans to leave England

Wiegman insists she has no immediate plans to vacate the England Women's head coach role as she attempts to lead the Lionesses to World Cup glory.

The 53-year-old's stock has consistently risen since guiding the Netherlands and England to European Championship success in 2017 and 2022, respectively, and becoming the first manager to take two nations to a Women's World Cup final.

Wiegman's success has seen her linked with the vacant United States head coach job but, on the eve of the World Cup final and for the foreseeable future, she insisted her focus was on England.

"I'm totally not busy with that, not at all," Wiegman said. "I'm with England, I'm really enjoying my time with England. I still have a contract for another two years and don't have any plans to leave."

Wiegman coy on James, Toone selection

England have been boosted by Lauren James' return from suspension ahead of Sunday's World Cup final.

The 21-year-old Chelsea forward registered three goals and three assists before she was sent off for stepping on defender Michelle Alozie in the Lionesses' last-16 victory over Nigeria and given a two-match ban.

Having served her punishment during the quarter- and semi-finals, James is now available to reclaim her spot in Wiegman's starting XI - but she remains in competition with replacement Ella Toone, who scored the Lionesses' opener in their 3-1 semi-final win over Australia.

Wiegman welcomed having all 23 players in her squad available for the showpiece final but refused to be drawn on whether James would be brought back into the fold.

"It's really good to have 23 players fit and to be able to make choices," she said. "They have both done well so that is a hard decision to make, but from the start and also when we are in the game, we have choices to sub. With 23 players fit we have even more opportunities."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes refused to step on England manager Wiegman's toes when asked if James should return to the Lionesses' starting line-up.

James' club boss Hayes said: "I think you know, I'm a manager but picking someone else's team is not my job. It's Sarina's. My job is to enjoy it. Those players are prepared for whatever happens and for whatever team Sarina picks. I'm sure Lauren would be ready.

"Lauren is just very excited to be in a World Cup final as all of the England players are. They are all excited.

"It's about England as a team and England as a whole and they have all stepped up and filled in, whether that's Katie Zelem who filled in for Keira Walsh or Ella Toone at least filling in for Lauren James after that quarter-final.

"Lauren is an outstanding player and will go on to contribute many more moments for both club and country. As always she will be reflective and will move forward with that."

Russo: Another game once you cross the line

Image: Alessia Russo celebrates scoring England's third goal against Australia

England striker Alessia Russo insists the magnitude of playing in a World Cup final will dissipate once England cross the white line and the first whistle sounds.

Asked whether a World Cup final could be viewed as just another game, Russo replied: "For players, yes and no. We are ware it's the World Cup final and that is on the line.

"But as soon as you cross the white line and the first whistle goes, it's just a normal game. That's what we love to do, that is what we want to be doing. It's 11 vs 11 and it's a game we've got to win.

"When we step out on the pitch we know our job, we know what we need to do. We're aware it's a World Cup final but we are just going to play our game."

She continued: "Everyone is obviously excited, but we are very relaxed and chilled, and it almost feels like a normal game to us, which is great and shows the composure of the team.

"The camp has been great from the first game up until now and this is pretty similar, it's another game we must win."

