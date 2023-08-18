Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores and provides assist on Bundesliga debut

Harry Kane scored and provided an assist on his Bundesliga debut to help Bayern Munich start their title defence with a 4-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Bayern's record £100m signing impressed on his first start as it took Kane just four minutes to set up Leroy Sane for their opener with a clever through-ball to release the German forward.

The England captain then scored his first Bayern goal in the 74th minute with a cool low finish inside the box.

Kane was substituted in the 84th minute after appearing to suffer with cramp.

Sane scored his second of the game six minutes later before Kane's replacement Mathys Tel added a fourth in stoppage-time.

Kane's memorable Bundesliga debut made up for his first Bayern appearance last weekend after he came on as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

More to follow...

Kane will make his Bundesliga home debut for Bayern next weekend as the reigning champions face Augsburg at the Allianz Arena on August 27, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm.

