Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores and provides assist on Bundesliga debut

Match report and free highlights as Harry Kane scores one and assists another on his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich; England captain helps defending champions to 4-0 win at Werder Bremen; Kane set up Leroy Sane for fourth-minute opener and then scored Bayern's second in 74th minute

Declan Olley

@declanolley

Friday 18 August 2023 21:54, UK

Harry Kane scores his first Bayern Munich goal on his Bundesliga debut away at Werder Bremen

Harry Kane scored and provided an assist on his Bundesliga debut to help Bayern Munich start their title defence with a 4-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Bayern's record £100m signing impressed on his first start as it took Kane just four minutes to set up Leroy Sane for their opener with a clever through-ball to release the German forward.

The England captain then scored his first Bayern goal in the 74th minute with a cool low finish inside the box.

Just four minutes into his Bundesliga debut, Harry Kane got his first assist for his new club, setting up Leroy Sane

Kane was substituted in the 84th minute after appearing to suffer with cramp.

Sane scored his second of the game six minutes later before Kane's replacement Mathys Tel added a fourth in stoppage-time.

Kane's memorable Bundesliga debut made up for his first Bayern appearance last weekend after he came on as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

What's next?

Bayern Munich
FC Augsburg

Sunday 27th August 4:30pm Kick off 4:30pm

Kane will make his Bundesliga home debut for Bayern next weekend as the reigning champions face Augsburg at the Allianz Arena on August 27, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm.

