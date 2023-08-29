Ella Toone: Mary Earps is unbelievable for Manchester United but Alessia Russo move a massive loss

Ella Toone believes Mary Earps has been 'unbelievable' for Manchester United and England, but that Alessia Russo leaving the club is a 'massive loss' for the team.

The Women's Super League transfer window closes on September 14, with the season returning on October 1 on Sky Sports.

Manchester United finished just two points off champions Chelsea last season, and have looked to strengthen their squad over the summer, with signings including Brazil international Geyse Da Silva Ferreira from Barcelona and Wales international Gemma Evans.

After a sensational World Cup campaign for the Lionesses, Earps was subject to a world-record bid for a goalkeeper from an unnamed club. The offer was rejected by United who are hoping to extend the Golden Glove winner's contract, which has one year remaining.

Image: England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Spain's penalty kick during the Women's World Cup final

"She has been unbelievable in the past few tournaments for England, she's had an unbelievable season for United, so she's going to have interest in her," Earps' England and Man Utd team-mate Toone said.

"She's one of the best keepers in the world at the moment.

"I'm glad we get to keep her, hopefully. She brings a lot of success to the team."

Arsenal signed England striker Russo on a free transfer from United in July following the expiration of her contract after the club failed in their efforts to persuade her to extend her stay.

Image: Manchester United were unable to hold on to Alessia Russo this summer

"She's my best mate, so it's always nice to have someone who's so close by your side every single day. But that's part and parcel of football, and people move on and Alessia has moved on. She's starting a new chapter in her career," said Toone.

"I wish her all the best, she'll be a massive loss around the club, unbelievable player but also an unbelievable person to have in the dressing room.

"You can't dwell on it, with Manchester United we have a lot of interest, and a lot of players want to play for the club. So hopefully we can push on now into the next season."

Following England's Euros success last summer the WSL has witnessed increases in attendances, viewership and financial growth.

Clubs continue to capitalise on this during the transfer window by signing talented oversees players, with former Barcelona captain Vicky Losada joining Brighton from Roma, and Chelsea securing USA midfielder Catarina Macario from Lyon.

This in turn leads to greater quality on the pitch and further growth of the game.

"Any team in the league is going to be a tough test this year because of how much it's growing and how much interest there is from very talented players coming across," said Toone.

"You saw the crowds and the attendances through the roof after the Euros, and hopefully again now after the World Cup. Hopefully they continue to come and support us at club games and we can put on a show for the fans."