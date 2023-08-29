The Debrief: Bruno Fernandes leading through creativity, Yves Bissouma’s form and Man City's changing midfield

The most creative player in the Premier League this season is Bruno Fernandes. He has the highest expected assists total – a purer measure of creativity than actual assists given that it does not depend on a colleague's finishing. He is consistent too.

There are 20 players in the Premier League who have an expected assists total of 0.5 or more in a single game this season - their passes effectively worth half a goal. Only two have done it more than once so far. Kaoru Mitoma has done it twice but Fernandes has achieved the feat in all three of Manchester United's matches.

It has been an underwhelming start by Erik ten Hag's team but what was noticeable inside the ground at Old Trafford for their comeback win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday was Fernandes' role in driving the team on. His bravery on the ball is key.

There were groans when he picked out Marcus Rashford with a square pass from a free-kick early in the second half. Many wanted to see the ball go into the box. They were frustrated but Fernandes was on the move for the return pass. He set up Casemiro to equalise and went on to score the winner himself from the penalty spot.

Fernandes' leadership is frequently questioned because of more trivial matters such as body language. But Ten Hag recognises that leadership takes many forms. Fernandes has personality on the pitch and is willing to take responsibility with the ball at his feet.

"He played a very good game at the highest level," said Ten Hag in the press conference after the game against Forest. "Keeping calm, for instance, keeping his emotions under control and in the right moment using his emotions. He was brilliant in attacking, making the difference. I am very pleased with his performance."

New midfield profile for Guardiola?

There was a moment midway through the first half of Manchester City's game at Sheffield United, with the Premier League champions struggling to break down the opposition, that Mateo Kovacic went on a driving run and finally caused some uncertainty.

Darting between defenders, he was brought to the ground. The resulting set-piece found the back of the net only for Nathan Ake's goal to be ruled out for an offside offence against Rodri in the build-up. It was Kovacic's ball-carrying that led to the chance.

Kovacic and Rodri are two of only three central midfielders in the Premier League to carry the ball over 700 metres in total this season. That reflects how deep the opposition defend against City but also hints at the qualities required of their midfielders.

Perhaps that explains the pursuit of Matheus Nunes, another ball-carrier. He attempted more take-ons than any other player during the first fortnight of the season. Jeremy Doku, meanwhile, is a wildcard winger capable of brilliance in one-on-one situations.

The profile that Pep Guardiola wants is changing.

It is because the challenge is changing.

Speaking to Unai Emery this season, the Aston Villa boss pointed out that there has been a fundamental shift in how Premier League teams try to defend. "Football is changing every day, every week, every month, every year," Emery told Sky Sports.

"There are a lot of teams working more than before man-to-man all over the pitch without the ball. You have to adapt. It is not the same to build up against a team playing zonal and against a team playing man-to-man. And there are a lot of teams now doing it."

The weakness of the man-to-man approach is that one dribble can open up the pitch. Guardiola knows this and wants players who can do just that. The player with the highest expected assists total from take-ons this season? Manchester City's Phil Foden.

He was missing from the starting line-up against Sheffield United following a stomach problem and Juanma Lillo noted in the post-match press conference at Bramall lane that City had struggled to find Julian Alvarez in those pockets during the opening 45 minutes.

That creativity could be a concern this season having lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury. Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez have also departed the club. But what is so intriguing is that Guardiola appears to be targeting a different profile of player to replace them.

Bissouma reborn under Postecoglou

The one midfielder to have carried the ball further than Man City's midfield pair this season is Tottenham's Yves Bissouma. After a difficult first year as a Spurs player, he has been a revelation in recent weeks and appears revitalised under Ange Postecoglou.

As the transfer deadline nears, focus falls on the market to solve problems. But the form of Bissouma, a player who underwhelmed under Antonio Conte, is a reminder that solutions can also be found within. His partnership with Pape Sarr is blossoming.

Credit to Postecoglou. "He gives us confidence," said Bissouma in July. "He is like a dad, uncle, friend." Perhaps that is the relationship to which Bissouma responds. Particularly after Conte publicly suggested that he was struggling to cope with his tactical demands.

Seeing a player who shone at Brighton playing with freedom again has been a highlight of Spurs' start. While James Maddison took the headlines with his display against Bournemouth, it is Postecoglou's impact on those already at the club that is most striking.

Everton's trip to Sheffield feels big already

Tottenham's next home game is against Sheffield United but before that the Blades are back in action at Bramall Lane against Everton. Having experienced the atmosphere inside the stadium up close on Sunday, it would be no surprise if they pick up their first points.

It was raucous against City, the opposition and the officials targeted, the home team lifted by the roars. The crowd of 31,336 had the champions of Europe rocking towards the end and it is clear that Paul Heckingbottom has the unequivocal backing of supporters.

Speaking to the Sheffield United boss in his office at the club's training ground on Friday, he acknowledged the importance of that. "We need an atmosphere to compete against these teams," he told Sky Sports. It was surely a factor in their relegation in 2021.

They fell out of the Premier League with a whimper back then having lost 13 of their 18 home fixtures inside an empty stadium during the pandemic. Everton beat them on Boxing Day that season but it will be a different predicament for the away side on Saturday.

It might seem a little early to describe the game as a six-pointer but with both teams having lost their first three matches, do not underestimate the significance of these results at the end of the season. It has already made a material difference to Everton's hopes.

The betting markets had Everton to finish on 40 points on the eve of the campaign. After home defeats to Fulham and Wolves either side of a thrashing at Aston Villa, that prediction has plunged to 35 points - potentially the difference between safety and relegation.

Outwardly, Sean Dyche will try to project calm. He kept Burnley up after failing to win their first seven games in 2020. But this was a generous run of fixtures and Everton are wasting it. If the losing streak continues at Bramall Lane, their prospects already look bleak.