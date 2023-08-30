Behind the Whistle: Chris Foy explains latest EFL decisions including Norwich, Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers calls

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy examines a selection of key match decisions from the latest Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two action.

Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL.

Incident: Potential penalty (Norwich City)

Decision: Penalty awarded (Norwich City)

Foy says: As a defender, you always run the risk of conceding a penalty when committing to a challenge within the area. Most challenges are well-timed and play the ball fairly, however, on this occasion, the challenge is slightly mistimed with the attacking player being quicker to react, and results in clear contact, requiring the referee to make a decision.

The Norwich attacker simply gets to the ball first, knocking it past the defender who then makes careless contact with the consequence of bringing him down. It was the correct decision to award the penalty.

Incident: Potential goal scored (Fleetwood Town)

Decision: No goal awarded (Fleetwood Town)

Foy says: It can be seen that the left foot of the Shrewsbury defender is close to the goal-line and although it's his right foot he uses to clear the ball, at the moment he makes contact, the right foot is coming across the front of his left leg.

For a goal to be given, the whole of the ball has to be over the whole of the line, it is difficult to suggest that a goal had been scored here.

This appears to be a good decision by the assistant referee, requiring an accurate judgement on the goal line and strong concentration.

Incident: Potential penalty (Bristol Rovers)

Decision: Penalty not awarded (Bristol Rovers)

Foy says: Whilst there is a genuine attempt to challenge for the ball from both the attacking and defending player, the attacker clearly plays the ball and the defender has arrived late, not won the ball and makes careless contact with the attacker.

I think this is a decision that should have seen a penalty awarded for Bristol Rovers.

Incident: Potential penalty (Colchester United)

Decision: No penalty awarded (Colchester United)

Foy says: The defending player gets on the wrong side of the attacker in this situation, and in doing so he inherits the risk of the decision going against him.

On this occasion, the referee didn't penalise and allowed play to continue. The footage suggests the arms are locked but it's difficult to see with certainty who initiated that contact and, therefore from his angle, I can understand why he hasn't pointed to the spot. A different angle may have seen a different outcome but the referee can only judge the decision based on his view at that time.

Incident: Potential penalty (Salford City)

Decision: Penalty awarded (Salford City)

Foy says: I don't think there can be too many complaints at this decision being made. The Accrington defender has made a lunge in an attempt to clear the ball, however he has made contact with the attacking player, rather than playing the ball, and it clearly trips the attacker.