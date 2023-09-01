Sergio Reguilon: Manchester United able to call on new left-back against Arsenal, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Sergio Reguilon will be available to face Arsenal on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - having trained with Manchester United on Friday morning.

United are yet to formally announce the signing of the Tottenham left-back but Ten Hag said: "Reguilon is here, he trained."

Asked if the Spain international would be available to face the Gunners, the United boss said: "Yes."

Arsenal

Manchester United Sunday 3rd September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"He's very experienced," added Ten Hag. "Played for big clubs, played a lot of games in LaLiga and Premier League.

"He has a very good background. We've seen he can play intense football and we are happy.

"We had a problem with [Luke] Shaw and [Tyrell] Malacia and I think we responded very well to that emergency situation."

Shaw and Malacia are currently sidelined with injuries, with Ten Hag having to call on right-back Diogo Dalot at left-back already this season.

Reguilon has not featured in a competitive game for Tottenham since April 2022 and spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he played 11 LaLiga games.

