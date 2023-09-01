Europa League group stage draw: Brighton handed Ajax test, Liverpool vs LASK | West Ham paired with Olympiacos

Europa League debutants Brighton were drawn to take on former Champions League winners Ajax and Marseille in Friday's group stage draw.

Roberto De Zerbi's men secured a first season in continental football with a sixth-place finish in last season's Premier League table, and their reward is matches against four-time European champions Ajax and the 1993 European Cup winners Marseille.

The Seagulls' other group opponents are reigning Greek champions AEK Athens, with the first round of group stage games to be played on Thursday September 21.

Liverpool, three-time winners of the competition in its former guise of the UEFA Cup, were placed alongside LASK of Austria, Belgian club Union St Gilloise and Toulouse from France.

The third Premier League representatives in Friday's draw were West Ham by virtue of their victory in last season's Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers go up against 47-time Greek champions Olympiacos, German club Freiburg and European debutants TSC Backa Topola from Serbia.

Rangers, who dropped into the Europa League after suffering a Champions League play-off defeat to PSV Eindhoven earlier this week, will take on Real Betis from Spain.

It means another trip to Seville for the Light Blues, where they lost the 2022 Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Also paired with Rangers are Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic and Cypriot champions Aris Limassol.

The winners of the eight groups progress straight to the last 16, while the eight runners-up will take on the eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stage in the knockout round play-offs.

This season's final takes place in Dublin on May 22.

Europa League group stage draw in full

Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Bačka Topola

West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Bačka Topola Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK Athens

Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK Athens Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol

Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, Raków Czestochowa

Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, Raków Czestochowa Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union SG, Toulouse

Liverpool, LASK, Union SG, Toulouse Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos

Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette

AS Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette Group H: Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, Häcken

What's the Europa League format?

The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 while the group runners-up progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Champions League having finished third in their groups.

Third-placed teams transfer to the Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

All the key Europa League dates

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

Knockout out round play-offs: February 15 & 22

Round of 16: March 7 & 14

Quarter-finals: April 11 & 18

Semi-finals: May 2 & 9

Final: May 22