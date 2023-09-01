Brennan Johnson: Tottenham agree deal worth £47.5m for Nottingham Forest forward

Tottenham have agreed a £47.5m fee with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson.

The forward is now travelling to London for a medical before sealing the move before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Spurs will pay £47.5m for Johnson with a 10 per cent sell-on clause, although further discussions with Forest are required over the structure of the payments.

Forest are now ready to progress a deal for PSV midfielder Ibrahima Sangare, who is in London and can undergo a medical from the capital.

Forest needed the money raised from the sale of Johnson in order to progress their move for Sangare while still complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Forest were not keen to sell Johnson and held out for an offer worth in the region of their £50m asking price.

The East Midlanders are set to replace Johnson with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Brentford were also keen on Johnson, while Chelsea cooled their interest in recent days.

Spurs also considered Barcelona's Ansu Fati - who joined Brighton on Friday - and Johan Bakayoko - who is set to stay at PSV after turning down a move to Brentford - before moving for Johnson.

The 22-year-old will help to replace Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Spurs are keen to sign a versatile forward that can play in a variety of forward positions, rather than a traditional No 9.

Versatile Johnson would provide valuable depth

Sky Sports football journalist Joe Shread:

Johnson is far from a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane - but that is fine by Tottenham.

After letting their record goalscorer leave for Bayern earlier this summer, Spurs are understandably keen to strengthen their forward line.

But the north London club are not seeking to replace the most prolific No 9 in their history with a player of a similar profile.

Instead, Spurs want a versatile forward that can play multiple roles in Ange Postecoglou's front three - and Johnson fits the bill.

The Wales international lined up on the wing, behind the striker and as the central forward at various points last season as Forest boss Steve Cooper regularly tweaked his system.

Johnson consistently performed - regardless of his role - racking up impressive statistics across a variety of attacking metrics compared to his team-mates, as the graphic below shows.

If Johnson does swap the East Midlands for Spurs, he will be able to compete with Dejan Kulusevski on the right wing, Heung-Min Son on the left wing and Richarlison through the middle.

As just 22 and with just one top-flight season under his belt, the 19-cap international should have plenty of room for improvement as part of Postecoglou's promising new era.

