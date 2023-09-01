Ansu Fati: Brighton sign Spain forward on loan from Barcelona on Transfer Deadline Day

Brighton have completed the signing of Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona.

The 20-year-old Spain international has signed a season-long loan at the American Express Community Stadium but there is no option to buy included in the deal.

Brighton are paying 80 per cent of his Barca contract over 10 months until the end of next June - that adds to £160,000 per week for a total of £7m.

Fati has made over 100 appearances for the LaLiga giants since making his debut as a 16-year-old in August 2019.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: "This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be."

Ansu, who made 36 LaLiga appearances last season as Barcelona secured their first title for four years, joined the club's famed academy La Masia aged 10.

The 20-year-old enjoyed further success by winning the Spanish Super Cup, as well as the UEFA Nations League with Spain last season. He also made two appearances at the FIFA World Cup with Spain, who he has represented at senior level nine times, scoring two goals.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: "We are delighted to bring Ansu to the club. He is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world and arrives with an impressive amount of experience both domestically and in European competition, despite his age.

"This season is the biggest in the club's history and we're really happy that a player of Ansu's quality is going to be part of it. We will give him the opportunity to embed himself in the squad and to get used to working with Roberto, but naturally we're excited to see him in a Brighton shirt."

