Borussia M'gladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich: Thomas Tuchel's side secure comeback win to maintain winning start

Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 at Borussia-Park to maintain their perfect start to the Bundesliga season.

Bayern had failed to beat the hosts in their previous five matches in all competitions and they were forced to do it the hard way again when Kou Itakura's header looped over Sven Ulreich and into the back of the net in the 30th minute.

Since the 2011/12 season no other team had won more matches against Bayern in the league, with Gladbach boasting 10 victories, with nine defeats and five draws.

Gladbach had earlier hit the woodwork through Marvin Friedrich but Thomas Tuchel's came close to an equaliser when Leroy Sane's powerful shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Gladbach keeper Moritz Nicolas just before the break.

The visitors upped the tempo after the break, missing early chances through Leon Goretzka and Thomas Mueller before Joshua Kimmich floated a perfect chip into the path of Sane. the former Man City winger poked home from close range to level in the 58th to took his league tally to three goals.

Image: Former Man City winger Leroy Sane equalised for Bayern

Substitute Serge Gnabry should have added another in the 70th but his point-blank header was blocked by Nicolas as the Tcuhel's side pushed for the winner.

And it was another substitute in Mathys Tel who rose above his marker to head the winner with three minutes left of normal time as Bayern snatched victory at Borussia-Park for the first time since 2019 to move to nine points after three wins from three.

The goals...

Round-up: Leverkusen keep rolling | Dortmund slip up

Image: Bayer Leverkusen sit top of the Bundesliga

Meanwhile, new signing Victor Boniface scored twice and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen routed promoted Darmstadt 5-1.

It was Leverkusen's third win from three games and they sit top of the table

Serhou Guirassy and Chris Fhrich both scored twice as Stuttgart blew away Freiburg with a 5-0 win.

Japan midfielder Takuma Asano scored twice for Bochum to draw at Augsburg 2-2, Werder Bremen eased to a 4-0 win over Mainz, and Hoffenheim defeated Wolfsburg 3-1.

On Friday, Borussia Dortmund slipped up with a 2-2 home draw against promoted Heidenheim.

After the international break, the Bundesliga returns with a top of the table clash as Bayern Munich host league leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Friday September 15, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach take on SV Darmstadt 98 on Saturday September 17, also live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.