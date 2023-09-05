Scottish Women's Premier League witnesses record-breaking attendances for start of new season

The Scottish Women's Premier League has announced record-breaking attendances for the start of the new season.

The number of people attending SWPL matches in August was up 30 per cent on the same period in 2022, with just over 8,000 people turning out.

Rangers' home game against champions Glasgow City attracted the biggest crowd last month with 1,196 watching the 1-1 draw at Broadwood Stadium.

More than 100,000 fans watched SWPL matches across last season, while the domestic record attendance for a single game was also broken on three occasions.

Celtic hold that record with 15,822 turning out to watch their 2-0 win over Hearts on the final day.

SWPL Managing Director, Fiona McIntyre, said: "We are thrilled, at this early stage in the season, to observe a significant increase of nearly 30 per cent in attendances across the league. The SWPL and our clubs strive to continually improve the product on and off the pitch and we are delighted that more people than ever before are choosing to attend ScottishPower Women's Premier League matches.

"Last season, total attendances exceeded 100,000, which was a huge milestone for the league to reach in its inaugural year. We know that games moving to major stadiums over the course of last season played a significant part in breaking the 100,000 mark. We are confident, given these strong opening numbers and the success of matches in major stadiums last season, we'll see even more in 2023/24.

"It's fantastic that Tynecastle and Easter Road have already been confirmed as the venues for the upcoming derby matches between Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian. This Sunday's match between the two sides at Tynecastle provides a fantastic opportunity for fans to watch elite women's football in one of the best stadiums in the country.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank fans for their continued support of the SWPL, their clubs, and the whole women's game. For anyone who has never been to a game before, there has never been a better time to get involved."

Key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

First post-split fixtures - March 17, 2024

Final round of matches - May 19, 2024

Play-off finals - May 23/24, 2024

Sky Sports Cup final - March 23 or 24, 2024

