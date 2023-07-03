SWPL fixtures 2023/24 fixtures, dates and schedule: Glasgow City start title defence at home to Hibernian

The 2023/24 Scottish Women's Premier League season kicks off with champions Glasgow City at home to Hibernian.

Newly promoted Montrose start life in the top-flight at home to last season's runners-up Celtic, who missed out on the title on a dramatic final day, as did Rangers - who under new boss Jo Potter - visit Spartans.

There are new head coaches in two other games too as Hamilton Academical begin life under Robert Watson with a home tie against Hearts, meanwhile currently managerless Aberdeen host Motherwell while the final fixture sees Dundee United are home to Partick Thistle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leanne Ross guided Glasgow City to the title last season

Last season's top three first go head-to-head on August 27 as Glasgow City go to Rangers, followed by a trip to Celtic the week after on October 2.

Celtic will host the first Old Firm on October 22, before the two teams meet again on February 18, while the first Edinburgh derby takes place on September 10 as Hearts face Hibernian, with the reverse fixture on November 19.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fran Alonso saw his side lose out on the title after a last-minute goal by Glasgow City at Ibrox

The split remains in place this season, meaning after 22 matches the division will split in half with a further 10 matches to go, one at home and one away against each club against teams in the same half of the league.

ScottishPower Women's Premier League 2 opening fixtures

Last season's runners-up Gartcairn are at home to Queen's Park, while newly promoted Livingston begin their first campaign in the elite divisions at home to Kilmarnock - with the game played at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Former Hearts boss Andy Enwood takes charge of Boroughmuir Thistle for the first time as they face relegated Glasgow Women and St Johnstone are at home to Stirling University.

'An unprecedented level of anticipation...'

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "This is always an exciting day in the calendar as clubs, players, coaches, and fans start to see the new season coming to life.

"After such a dramatic end to the 2022/23 season and with ScottishPower as new title sponsors, there is an unprecedented level of anticipation around today's release.

"I think we can expect two extremely competitive divisions. For the first time in a long time there is a real unknown about who the favourites are to finish as champions and to be relegated in both the SPWPL and SPWPL 2.

"That is what we want from our top leagues, and that competitiveness and uncertainty of outcome brings real excitement for fans as we saw at the end of last season when the levels of interest in the game increased exponentially.

"Alongside the clubs, we can't wait to get the new campaign started and to build on the momentum and success of last season."

The opening weekend games

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 ScottishPower Women's Premier League season (All fixtures subject to change):

Aberdeen vs Motherwell

Dundee United vs Partick Thistle

Glasgow City vs Hibernian

Hamilton Academical vs Hearts

Montrose vs Celtic

Spartans vs Rangers

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 ScottishPower Women's Premier League 2 season (All fixtures subject to change):

Boroughmuir Thistle vs Glasgow Women

Gartcairn vs Queen's Park

Livingston vs Kilmarnock

St Johnstone vs Stirling University

Key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season?

Start date - August 13

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

First post-split fixtures - March 17, 2024

Final round of matches - May 19, 2024

Play-off finals - May 23/24, 2024

Sky Sports Cup final - March 23 or 24, 2024

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with hundreds of games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.