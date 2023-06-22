Rangers: Jo Potter named Women's boss after Birmingham City departure

Rangers Women have named former England international Jo Potter as their new head coach.

The 38-year-old, who was most recently assistant head coach at Birmingham City, replaces Malky Thomson who has returned to the club's men's academy.

Potter enjoyed a 21-year playing career at several clubs including Arsenal, Birmingham, Everton, Leicester City and Reading - plus made over 30 appearances for the Lionesses.

Image: Potter replaces Malky Thomson who returned to Rangers' academy after last season

She won the FA Cup with Birmingham in 2012 and played in two major tournaments for her country - claiming bronze at the 2015 World Cup.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to work for this prestigious football club," said Potter.

"I feel aligned with the club's ambitions and standards to continually grow and move forward, especially in such a powerful time within women's football. I can't wait to get started."

Rangers - who won the Scottish Women's Premier League in 2021/22 - finished third behind champions Glasgow City and runners-up Celtic last season.

The club also suffered Scottish Cup final heartache, losing to their Old Firm rivals at Hampden Park but did clinch the Sky Sports Cup in December.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leanne Ross led Glasgow City to the SWPL title last season after a final-day win at Ibrox

Women's and girls' football manager, Amy McDonald, added: "The club are very pleased to appoint Jo as our new head coach.

"She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team from her successful career in England and we are confident she can bring further success and silverware as we begin a new journey to trying to regain the league title and to compete to win both cup competitions next season.

"I'm really looking forward to Jo getting started as together, we start a new and exciting era for our women's programme."

Image: New Rangers women's boss Potter made 35 appearances for England

Incoming Rangers CEO, James Bisgrove, said: "I am delighted to welcome Jo as our new women's head coach.

"We held an extensive recruitment process, and throughout, Jo was the outstanding candidate. She brings fantastic experience to Rangers at what is a hugely exciting time for the women's programme at the club given the interest and the crowds the team played in front of at the end of last season.

"So much good work has been undertaken at the club in recent seasons, and we look forward to Jo taking that onto a new level domestically this season, and hopefully in Europe in the seasons to come."

