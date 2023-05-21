SWPL: Glasgow City secure title with injury-time goal to end Rangers & Celtic's hopes

Glasgow City snatched the SWPL title from Celtic with a stoppage-time goal against Rangers on a dramatic final day of the season.

In the most exciting climax to a campaign in SWPL history, all three teams were in contention for the title and the two Champions League spots.

Celtic were 2-0 up again Hearts and on course for their first title before Lauren Davidson fired in a stoppage-time winner for City at Ibrox to clinch their 16th league honour.

Celtic, who finished second and were set to claim the title on goal difference until Davidson's last-gasp intervention, will will join City in the Champions League next season.

How City broke Old Firm hearts

Image: Lauren Davidson's late goal secured the SWPL title for Glasgow City

McIntyre: We brought the drama

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre discusses the drama on the final day with the trophy in hand as a last-gasp goal for Glasgow City snatched the title from under Celtic's nose on the final day.

Sky Sports was with SWPL chief executive Fiona McIntrye as she delivered the trophy to Ibrox:

"We've certainly brought the drama.

"We were only two minutes from Celtic Park when we got the news there was a goal at Ibrox and we turned the car around.

"It's always going to be a bit cagey with nerves for the players but the late goal had just added to the excitement to what's been an incredible SWPL season.

"Congratulations to Glasgow City, it's a huge moment for them and it also secures them Champions League football."

