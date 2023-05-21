SWPL: Glasgow City secure title with injury-time goal to end Rangers & Celtic's hopes

Glasgow City are SWPL champions after a late winner against Rangers; Celtic were on course to win their first title until Lauren Davidson's stoppage-time goal at Ibrox; City and Celtic will play in the Champions League next season
Sunday 21 May 2023 18:55, UK
Glasgow City snatched the SWPL title from Celtic with a stoppage-time goal against Rangers on a dramatic final day of the season.
In the most exciting climax to a campaign in SWPL history, all three teams were in contention for the title and the two Champions League spots.
Celtic were 2-0 up again Hearts and on course for their first title before Lauren Davidson fired in a stoppage-time winner for City at Ibrox to clinch their 16th league honour.
Celtic, who finished second and were set to claim the title on goal difference until Davidson's last-gasp intervention, will will join City in the Champions League next season.
There were record crowds at both Celtic Park and Ibrox as a dramatic SWPL season reached its finale.
More the 15,000 turned out at Parkhead hoping to witness Celtic's first ever title, a number that was a record for any women's game in Scotland.
Goals from Caitlin Hayes and Natasha Flint had them on course to clinch the trophy on account of their superior goal difference, but Davidson's injury-time goal at Ibrox saw Glasgow City reclaim the title.
It was Davidson's 31st goal of the season and by far the most important as they saw off an Old Firm challenge to take the trophy back to Petershill Park once again.
Sky Sports was with SWPL chief executive Fiona McIntrye as she delivered the trophy to Ibrox:
"We've certainly brought the drama.
"We were only two minutes from Celtic Park when we got the news there was a goal at Ibrox and we turned the car around.
"It's always going to be a bit cagey with nerves for the players but the late goal had just added to the excitement to what's been an incredible SWPL season.
"Congratulations to Glasgow City, it's a huge moment for them and it also secures them Champions League football."
