Scottish Premiership: Six more games to be shown live on Sky Sports

Rangers' games at St Mirren and Livingston, Celtic's matches against Hearts, Ross County and Aberdeen plus the Dons' game at Kilmarnock are the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Michael Beale will take his side to Paisley on Sunday October 8 with their game against Livingston on Sunday November 12 also added to the TV schedule.

The Sky cameras will also be at Tynecastle Stadium on Sunday October 22 when Hearts host Celtic.

The Scottish Champions' match away to Ross County on Saturday November 4 and their home game against Aberdeen on Sunday November 12 will also be shown.

Kilmarnock's clash with the Dons at Rugby Park on Sunday October 29 will also be in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Before that, the Scottish Premiership will return from the international break on Saturday September 16 with a 12.30pm kick-off at McDiarmid Park for St Johnstone vs Rangers.

Celtic's game against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday September 23 is also on the Sky Sports schedule.

What else is coming up?

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place on Saturday October 7, as Hearts host Hibernian at Tynecastle before the two sides clash again at Easter Road on Wednesday December 27 (kick-off 8pm), live on Sky Sports.

The final matches of 2023 take place on December 30, including Celtic vs Rangers - live on Sky Sports.

Saturday September 16

St Johnstone vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Saturday September 23

Livingston vs Celtic, 12.30pm

Sunday October 8

St Mirren vs Rangers, 12pm

Sunday October 22

Hearts vs Celtic, 2.15pm

Sunday October 29

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen, 12pm

Saturday November 4

Ross County vs Celtic, 12.30pm

Sunday November 12

Livingston vs Rangers, 12pm

Celtic vs Aberdeen, 2.30pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Aberdeen

Celtic

Dundee

Hearts

Hibernian

Kilmarnock

Livingston

Motherwell

Rangers

Ross County

St Johnstone

St Mirren

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break returning from January 3 until January 19 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

Image: SPFL ball for 2023/24 season

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.