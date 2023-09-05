Match Officials: Mic'd Up - Premier League in-game audio to be shown in new programme on Sky Sports

The in-game audio of Premier League match officials will be shown in a new programme on Sky Sports.

The first episode of Match Officials: Mic'd Up featuring PGMOL chief Howard Webb and former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen will air on Sky Sports Premier League tonight at 8pm and 10pm.

The series will aim to explain refereeing decisions using match footage and previously unreleased audio.

Webb joined Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher at the end of last season on a ground-breaking edition of Monday Night Football to explain several VAR calls.

Sky Sports went behind the curtain with Webb to explain the VAR process using both correct and incorrect calls in a bid to increase transparency around one of the most contentious aspects of the game.

"We made a commitment to be more transparent," said Webb on Monday Night Football. "We know and recognise that people want more information about refereeing processes, particularly with the advent of VAR.

"We want to show spectators what goes into making the decisions on the field and then how the VAR works as well. We've got a professional group of officials working hard to have a positive impact on the game."

