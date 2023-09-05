Match Officials: Mic'd Up - Premier League in-game audio shown in new programme

PGMOL chief Howard Webb and former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen discuss refereeing decisions using match footage and previously unreleased audio in the first episode of Match Officials: Mic'd Up.

Webb explained the VAR process using both correct and incorrect calls in a bid to increase transparency around one of the most contentious aspects of the game.

The incidents looked at... Wolves penalty appeal after Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana collided with striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Virgil van Dijk's red card for Alexander Isak foul in Newcastle vs Liverpool

Sheffield United defender John Egan penalised for handball against Man City

Arsenal's penalty is reversed by VAR after Kai Havertz was challenged by man Utd's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Anass Zaroury's red card for challenge on Kyle Walker in Burnley vs Man City

Man City defender Nathan Ake's goal is allowed after Manuel Akanji was adjudged not have impacted Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Speaking on a first of its kind programme, PGMOL chief Howard Webb told 'Match Officials Mic'd Up' that it was mistake for VAR officials not to recommend a review after Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana jumped in to Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic

Listen to audio from match officials, including the VAR, as Virgil van Dijk is shown a red card after his foul on Alexander Isak in Liverpool's Premier League fixture at Newcastle. PGMOL chief Howard Webb confirming it was the correct decision

Howard Webb shared the audio between referee Craig Pawson and the VAR as a yellow card for Burnley's Anass Zaroury was upgraded to a red for a challenge on Manchester City's Kyle Walker

Speaking on 'Match Officials Mic'd Up', PGMOL chief Howard Webb shares the on-pitch audio of the match officials awarding a penalty to Manchester City after the ball struck the arm of Sheffield United's John Egan

Speaking on a first of its kind programme, PGMOL chief Howard Webb shares the audio between referee Michael Oliver and the VAR as Nathan Ake's goal for Man City against Fulham was awarded despite Manuel Akanji being in an offside position

Audio between referee Anthony Taylor and the VAR as the decision to award a penalty to Arsenal against Manchester United for a trip on Kai Havertz is reversed

