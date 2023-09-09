Harry Kane feels a 'different pressure' to win every game at Bayern Munich compared to at Tottenham

Harry Kane says he feels a "different pressure" to win every game at Bayern Munich compared to at Tottenham where not winning for a couple of matches "wasn't a disaster".

The England captain left boyhood club Spurs to move to Germany last month, aiming to help Bayern win a 12th successive Bundesliga title and the first major honour of his career.

Bayern have won their first three league games with Kane scoring three times and providing one assist - and he feels there is a bigger expectation at his new club.

"It's a different pressure to what I felt at Spurs. Of course, we wanted to win things but if you went a couple of games without winning, it wasn't a disaster. The feeling at Bayern is that you have to win every game," he said ahead of England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday in Wroclaw.

"That's part and parcel of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world. I'm enjoying feeling those different emotions and that's part of the reason that I wanted to go.

"When we get back, we start the Champions League campaign, which they expect to win. So you're going into those games with maybe a different feeling to what I've had in the past."

But will the pressure make him an even better player?

"I believe it will. There is definitely a lot of pressure to take. Time will tell, but at the moment I am enjoying that feeling," he said.

With this season's Champions League final at Wembley and the Euro 2024 finals taking place in Germany - Kane could yet lift silverware at homes old and new, having already watched a number of his England team-mates win the game's top prizes, which he admits has been difficult to see.

"I have been told about the Champions League final in Wembley. I know the Euros are in Germany next summer so if there's someone out there writing a movie, I will try and do my best to make it happen!" he said.

"It's hard. There's so much time to go I don't want to think about it too much, but if it did happen it would be incredible.

"As a competitor, when the boys are playing the Champions League and I am just sitting at home watching it, I would be lying if I said there wasn't a part of me that hurt.

"Of course, I want them to do well but a part of me wants to have those experiences. I am not sure jealous is the right word but with other players in the team having done that, it does motivate me to go on and try to push myself towards some of those trophies the guys have got."

England boss Gareth Southgate suggested last week that Kane winning trophies would be a good thing for the national team, something the striker agreed with.

"I think so," he added. "Of course, there is no hiding the fact it is the one thing missing from my career at the moment and when you have got players in the squad who have won things, you want to be part of that as well and have

those experiences as well.

"Just the experiences of having title runs and cup runs and hopefully a Champions League run will only add, hopefully, to handling pressure in certain situations. If we are going to win anything with England we are going to have to deal with that. Me, being captain, I want to put myself in that position as much as possible.

"Whether I win or not, the decision (to join Bayern) came down to putting me in those situations. With Bayern Munich sometimes we expect them to win because they have won it for the last 11 years.

"In my short period there is still a lot of pressure to win these trophies. We have not won the cup for a few years and we have not won the Champions League for a few years so there is definitely a lot to gain and a lot of pressure to take.

"Time will tell, but at the moment I am enjoying that feeling and for the rest of the year it is a good competition to have."