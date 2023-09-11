Luis Rubiales resignation: Georgia Stanway says women's players will 'continue to fight for what's right'

England's Georgia Stanway says she hopes players, staff and journalists will continue to "fight for what's right" in the aftermath of Luis Rubiales' resignation.

Rubiales announced he was stepping down as Spanish FA president on Sunday, three weeks after he kissed Spain's Jennifer Hermoso during the Women's World Cup champions' trophy celebrations, which the player said was not consensual.

As well as the entire victorious Spain squad refusing to play for their country again while he remained in post, various other Spanish players said they would boycott their national team while the issue remained unsolved and many more - including England's beaten finalists through a joint statement - joined forces to condemn his actions.

Things finally came to a head with his departure over the weekend which Stanway, speaking at a Bayern Munich Women's press conference, said showed the power of those joint forces in forcing change.

She said: "There's been an outcome now. We've fought as players, staff, journalists… we want women to feel comfortable in the workplace.

"Together we are so powerful and we want to push for what's right. We will fight for what's right as Lionesses and here at Bayern. We have a resolution, we will continue to fight."

Stanway started all seven of England's games which ended with that ultimately unsuccessful final defeat, and said she had still not fully processed the emotion of missing out on becoming world champions.

"It's disappointing when you go so far," she said. "We went so far and got so close. We played seven games but didn't win it. I've been ok, a few days after I was disappointed and the parents were pleased to get rid of me as I wasn't the most entertaining.

"I'll process it when the time's right and now's the time to focus on Bayern."

Rubiales announced his resignation as Spain FA president in an interview with Piers Morgan, saying "of course I cannot continue my work".

He released a statement saying he has submitted his resignation to the Spanish federation's acting president, Pedro Rocha.

"I have presented my resignation from the position of president of the RFEF. After the suspension by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position."

Speaking to Morgan, Rubiales added: "My father, my daughters, I spoke with them…and some friends very close to me, and they say to me 'Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life.'

"Because if you know probably you are going to damage people you love, and the sport you love…in this situation now, (it is) the thing I have to do."