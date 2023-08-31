Luis Rubiales: Sarina Wiegman says kiss incident with Jenni Hermoso 'really hurts' and says women's game has long way to go

Sarina Wiegman used her UEFA Women's Coach of the Year winner's speech to condemn the Luis Rubiales saga - saying the events during and after his kiss with Jenni Hermoso "really hurts".

Spanish football federation president Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA for an initial period of 90 days, pending an investigation into his behaviour at the World Cup final earlier this month when he kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation.

Hermoso has said she did not consent to the kiss, and along with her 22 squad mates, has said she will not play for the national team until Rubiales resigns.

After a year in which she won the Women's European Championships, the Finallissima and reached the World Cup final with the Lionesses, Wiegman saw off competition from Spain's under-fire head coach Jorge Vilda to win UEFA's award and dedicated her prize to Spain's players.

Image: Luis Rubiales faced widespread criticism for kissing Jenni Hermoso after Spain's Women's World Cup win over England on Sunday

"We all know the issues around the Spanish team and it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife and as a human being," Wiegman said at the awards ceremony in Monaco.

"The game has grown so much, but there's also still a long way to go in women's football and in society.

"I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team. This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to, and I'm going to give them again a big applause and I hope you will join [me]."

Spain considering Vilda future

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) are considering dismissing Spain manager Jorge Vilda just nine days after his side won the Women's World Cup.

Vilda applauded Rubiales' controversial speech - in which he refused to resign as federation president - at the Spanish FA extraordinary assembly on Friday.

During his speech, Rubiales addressed Vilda directly, calling him the best coach in women's football and offering him a new €500,000-a-year four-year contract.

Vilda released a statement on Saturday criticising Rubiales but he stopped short of calling for his resignation or dismissal.

The Spain squad said on Friday they would not play for their country again until the leadership at the federation had been removed.

All of Vilda's 11-strong backroom team resigned on Saturday, leaving the head coach without any players or coaches.

The world champions have Nations League games against Sweden and Switzerland next month.

Meanwhile, Luis de la Fuente's position as men's head coach is thought to be safer even though he also applauded Rubiales' speech. He has also released a statement on Saturday criticising the suspended president.

De la Fuente is expected to name his squad on Friday for Euro qualifiers next month against Georgia and Cyprus.

Vilda has been a divisive figure as head coach of the women's team. Last year, 15 players said they would not play for him again because of concerns about their health and emotional state. Twelve of them missed the World Cup.