Scotland vs England combined XI: Robertson or Chilwell? McTominay or Henderson? McGinn or Maddison?

What would your Scotland and England combined XI look like? Use our interactive team selector to choose your team...

The teams face each other in a special heritage friendly at Hampden Park on Tuesday - to mark the 150th anniversary of the Scottish FA and the oldest fixture in world football.

Ahead of the game, you can select your combined XI and share it on Twitter. Then head to our live blog to send us the tweet link - and we will share your selections with the world!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Luke Shanley believes Scotland have the 'right foundations' in their team after they made it five wins out of five in the European qualifiers

Scotland beat Cyprus 3-0 on Friday to extend their current win streak to five games, with the potential of securing qualification to Euro 2024 on Tuesday - if results in Group A go their way.

Scott McTominay is the joint top goalscorer in Euro qualifying, playing in front of a defence that are yet to concede a goal from open play during their five qualifiers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England international Mark Hateley looks ahead to tonight's friendly at Hampden Park against Scotland

As for Gareth Southgate, his side arrive at Hampden Park having struggled to break down Ukraine during their 1-1 draw in Poland on Saturday, with Kyle Walker scoring his first international goal to cancel out Oleksandr Zinchenko's opener.

Harry Maguire - who is yet to start a league game for Manchester United this season - and Jordan Henderson - who completed a transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq this summer - both started in that match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was a memorable night for Kyle Walker as the England defender scored his first international goal in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine

Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah are awaiting debuts after receiving inaugural call-ups, while Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze could be handed his first start for England.

So, what would your Scotland and England combined XI look like to face Scotland? Use our interactive selector to pick your team and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.