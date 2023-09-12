Scotland vs England combined XI: Robertson or Chilwell? McTominay or Henderson? McGinn or Maddison?

The teams meet on Tuesday as Scotland host England at Hampden Park to mark 150th anniversary of the world's oldest football fixture; which players from Steve Clarke and Gareth Southgate's squads would make your combined XI?
Tuesday 12 September 2023 13:10, UK
What would your Scotland and England combined XI look like? Use our interactive team selector to choose your team...
The teams face each other in a special heritage friendly at Hampden Park on Tuesday - to mark the 150th anniversary of the Scottish FA and the oldest fixture in world football.
Ahead of the game, you can select your combined XI and share it on Twitter. Then head to our live blog to send us the tweet link - and we will share your selections with the world!
Scotland beat Cyprus 3-0 on Friday to extend their current win streak to five games, with the potential of securing qualification to Euro 2024 on Tuesday - if results in Group A go their way.
Scott McTominay is the joint top goalscorer in Euro qualifying, playing in front of a defence that are yet to concede a goal from open play during their five qualifiers.
As for Gareth Southgate, his side arrive at Hampden Park having struggled to break down Ukraine during their 1-1 draw in Poland on Saturday, with Kyle Walker scoring his first international goal to cancel out Oleksandr Zinchenko's opener.
Harry Maguire - who is yet to start a league game for Manchester United this season - and Jordan Henderson - who completed a transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq this summer - both started in that match.
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett pens his latest reporter notebook following England's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah are awaiting debuts after receiving inaugural call-ups, while Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze could be handed his first start for England.
So, what would your Scotland and England combined XI look like to face Scotland? Use our interactive selector to pick your team and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.