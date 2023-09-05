 Skip to content

Euro 2024: All you need to know about next summer's tournament in Germany

The draw for Euro 2024, which is being held in Germany, takes place on December 2 in Hamburg; there are 10 host cities, including Munich and Berlin; the first match of next summer's tournament takes in place in Munch on June 14; the final takes place in Berlin on July 14

Tuesday 5 September 2023 19:52, UK

Image: With the countdown to Euro 2024 well underway, here's all you need to know about next summer's tournament in Germany...

With the countdown to Euro 2024 well under way, here's all you need to know about next summer's tournament in Germany...

Where will Euro 2024 be held?

Germany is the host nation for Euro 2024
Image: Germany is the host nation for Euro 2024

Germany are the host nation for next summer's tournament.

West Germany hosted the tournament back in 1988, but this will be the first time Germany has staged the European Championship since reunification.

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

The draw for the tournament will be in Hamburg on Saturday December 2.

As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will occupy position A1, meaning they will play in the opening match in Munich, at the Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) on Friday June 14.

Where and when will the final be played?

A detailed view of the UEFA European Championship Trophy
Image: A detailed view of the UEFA European Championship Trophy

The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

What are the host cities?

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: The Allianz Arena is illuminated with the German Flag to show support for the German UEFA Euro 2024 application on September 22, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Image: Allianz Arena in Munich will host the first game of the tournament

The 10 host venues are as followed:

  • Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin
  • Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)
  • Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)
  • Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)
  • Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)
  • Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)
  • Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg
  • Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)
  • Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
  • Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

How many teams qualify for Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 Qualifying
Image: Euro 2024 qualifying ends in November with the draw for next summer's tournament in December

Germany have already qualified for the finals as hosts.

That leaves a total of 23 finals berths that will be filled through the results of the European Qualifiers which run until November 2023, and via play-offs scheduled for March 2024.

What is the tournament format?

The format will be the same as for Euro 2020.

The top two teams from each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals follow before the Euro 2024 winner will be crowned in Berlin on July 14.

The mascot for Euro 2024
Image: Albärt is the mascot for Euro 2024

Euro 2024 key dates

Remaining qualifying dates

September 7-9, 2023: group stage, Matchday 5
September 10-12, 2023: group stage, Matchday 6
October 12-14, 2023: group stage, Matchday 7
October 15-17, 2023: group stage, Matchday 8
November 16-18, 2023: group stage, Matchday 9
November 19-21, 2023: group stage, Matchday 10
March 21, 2024: play-off semi-finals
March 26, 2024: play-off finals

Final tournament
December 2, 2023: Euro 2024 draw, Hamburg
June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
June 30 - July 2: Round of 16
July 5-6: Quarter-finals
July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals
July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin

