Euro 2024 kits revealed: Wales, Scotland, Germany, Spain, Belgium and more unveil new kits ahead of tournament

The countdown to Euro 2024 is on with less than 100 days remaining until the tournament kicks off in Germany, and a new array of kits has started to drop...

Twenty-four teams will take to the field in June and July, most sporting box-fresh new kits ahead of the tournament. And with time ticking away and the March international break almost upon us, some have already been given a run-out while others are getting their first look now.

Here are the latest looks ahead of this summer's tournament on the continent...

Belgium

Home

Away

Makers Adidas say they've gone for a look celebrating Belgium's history of art and design, including cartoonist Herge, whose Tintin character they hope will inspire the nation to glory this summer.

Germany

Home

Away

Germany's away kit has been inspired by the metaverse for the upcoming Euros campaign, which Adidas say looks to connect with the next generation of the country's fans. Now they just have to hope they won't be limited to playing football online before the summer's out.

Hungary

Home

Away

Italy

Home

Away

The letter I runs through the Italy away shirt, as would make sense, with nods to the green, white and red of the country's flag running down both sides in the shape of the letter.

"L’ITALIA CHIAMO" is emblazoned on the back of the collar, the name of the Italian national anthem.

Scotland

Home

The Tartan Army will now be wearing the patterned design on their top and bottom halves with Scotland's new home kit drawing inspiration from the famous layout.

Away

Spain

Home

Both Spain kits include some recreation of a carnation, the country's national flower. Lovely - if not the intimidating sight for opponents.

Away

Wales

Home

Away

The Wales bucket hat has finally had its day in inspiring their new away kit, say Adidas, combining retro patterns with a soft-yellow base to "showcase Welsh tradition through the eyes of modernity".