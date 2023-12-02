Euro 2024 fixtures, schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know about next summer's tournament in Germany

The Euro 2024 groups have been drawn, with England and Scotland finding out their groups, with Wales also discovering who they will play if they win the play-offs. Here's all you need to know about the summer's tournament...

The draw took place on Saturday December 2, where England and Scotland found out their groups having automatically qualified for the finals in Germany.

Meanwhile, Wales will take part in the play-offs in March of next year, and discovered who awaits them in the finals should they qualify.

Where will Euro 2024 be held?

Germany are the host nation for next summer's tournament.

West Germany hosted the tournament back in 1988, but this will be the first time Germany has staged the European Championship since reunification.

Who has qualified?

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In total, 24 teams will qualify through the results of the European Qualifiers which run until November 2023, and via play-offs scheduled for March 2024.

21 of the 24 teams are now known, with only the three teams to progress from the play-offs still to be determined.

What are the Euro 2024 groups?

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D - Play-off winner A (Potentially Wales), Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B

Group F - Turkey, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czech Republic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes analyses the Euro 2024 draw and the pressure Gareth Southgate is under ahead of the tournament.

Wales have been drawn to host Finland in the semi-finals of the qualification play-offs for Euro 2024. The match will take place on Thursday, March 21 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Should Rob Page's men win that single-leg tie, they would then host either Poland or Estonia five days later at the same venue to play for a spot at next summer's tournament in Germany.

Just three of the 24 places at Euro 2024 remain up for grabs, with Wales attempting to navigate Path A of the play-offs.

In Path B, Israel face a semi-final against Iceland following Thursday's draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, while Bosnia and Herzegovina will host Ukraine.

Georgia take on fellow potential tournament debutants Luxembourg in Path C, while Kazakhstan travel to 2004 European champions Greece in the other semi-final of that route.

The play-off semi-finals and finals will be played between March 21 and 26, 2024.

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will take place from June 14 to July 14 2024.

The draw for the tournament will be in Hamburg on Saturday December 2.

As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will occupy position A1, meaning they will play in the opening match in Munich, at the Allianz Arena on Friday June 14.

Where and when will the final be played?

Image: A detailed view of the UEFA European Championship Trophy

The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

What are the host cities?

Image: Allianz Arena in Munich will host the first game of the tournament

The 10 host venues are as follows:

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

Olympiastadion Berlin Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

- Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION) Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

- BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA) Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

- Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park) Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

- Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena) Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

- Volksparkstadion Hamburg Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

- Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena) Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

- Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Ticket applications for Euro 2024 opened on October 3 through the tournament's official website. The initial window closed on October 26, with fans then contacted if they had been successful.

There will be other opportunities to buy tickets as teams confirm their places at the tournament, including through the play-offs next year. There will also be a resale platform that opens in Spring 2024.

UEFA have said that more than 80 per cent of the 2.7m tickets available will be for the fans of the participating teams and the general public.

Group-stage prices range from €30 (£26) to €200 (£174), increasing in price with each round. Tickets for the final range from €95 (£83) to €1,000 (£870).

What is the tournament format?

The format will be the same as for Euro 2020.

The top two teams from each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals follow before the Euro 2024 winner will be crowned in Berlin on July 14.

Image: Albärt is the mascot for Euro 2024

The final tournament draw is due to take place on December 2 in Hamburg.

The Group Stages

Friday June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich)

Saturday June 15

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)

Sunday June 16

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)

Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia vs Netherlands (Hamburg)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)

Monday June 17

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)

Romania vs Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland (Munich)

Tuesday June 18

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)

Turkey vs Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg (Dortmund)

Wednesday June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

Thursday June 20

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)

Friday June 21

Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia vs Austria (Berlin)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)

Slovakia vs Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland (Dusseldorf)

Saturday June 22

Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)

Sunday June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)

France vs Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia (Dortmund)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)

Wednesday June 26

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)

Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)

Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland vs Belgium (Stuttgart)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin)﻿

Sunday June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)﻿

Monday July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)﻿

Tuesday July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

Friday July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)﻿

Saturday July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

The semi-finals

Tuesday July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)

Wednesday July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

The final

Sunday July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 8pm)

Euro 2024 key dates

Remaining qualifying dates



March 21, 2024: play-off semi-finals

March 26, 2024: play-off finals

Final tournament

December 2, 2023: Euro 2024 draw, Hamburg

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals

July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin