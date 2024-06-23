Euro 2024 - Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Agony for Scots as Kevin Csoboth's late winner sends them home

Scotland's hopes of creating history at Euro 2024 were ended by an agonising stoppage-time goal as they lost 1-0 to Hungary.

Steve Clarke's side knew they had to win in Stuttgart to have a realistic chance of progressing beyond the group stages for the first time.

They failed to even register a shot on target until the second half, but held off any threat from their opponents who also needed three points to keep their hopes alive.

After a horror collision saw Barnabas Varga stretchered off, Scotland were denied a penalty and Grant Hanley passed up a brilliant chance before Kevin Csoboth finished off a Hungary counter attack to fire past Angus Gunn in the 100th minute and end the Tartan Army's party in Stuttgart.

Home time for Scotland after agonising late defeat

Image: Scotland are heading home from Euro 2024

There was just one enforced change for Steve Clarke as Scott McKenna replaced the injured Kieran Tierney in defence, while Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles was one of two changes for Hungary.

Steve Clarke's side enjoyed plenty of early possession but Gunn was the first goalkeeper called into action as he pushed Bendugez Bolla's long-range effort clear before pouncing on the loose back before Hungary could take another chance

The Scotland stopper was then quick off his line to collect Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick as their opponents looked to make the most of what little possession they had.

They continued to control the match but failed to take advantage of the opportunities coming their way and that saw Hungary grow in confidence, with Willi Orban heading onto the bar from Szoboszlai's smart free-kick.

Hungary looked the more confident as the second half got underway with Anthony Ralston providing a crucial block to allow Gunn to gather Roldan Sallai's low effort.

Che Adams led the line again for Scotland and had Scotland's first shot in the 53rd minute, but it was off target and sailed high over the bar.

Hungary immediately broke and Szoboszlai made the most of Scott McTominay's poor ball. He drove forward and picked out Sallai, but Jack Hendry was there to block.

The game was opening up. Ralston sent a hopeful ball into the box but Peter Gulacsi was left unchallenged to catch.

Both sides needed a win to extend their stay in Germany and Marton Dardai sent a header over the bar as Hungary continued to threaten.

Image: Hungary's Barnabas Varga went down in a collision with Angus Gunn

There was a clash of bodies in Scotland's box with Gunn punching the ball clear. The keeper and Varga went down, with a sheet pulled around the Hungary player before he was stretchered off the pitch. A VAR check confirmed no penalty for the clash.

Scotland finally won a corner deep into the second half, but it was a terrible delivery by McTominay and the ball was cleared.

Image: Should Scotland have had a late penalty?

They were then screaming for a penalty as substitute Stuart Armstrong was brought down in a clumsy challenge by Orban, but the referee waved play on with no intervention from VAR.

The nerves started to creep in as Gunn was forced into a number of saves and Csoboth saw his shot crash off the far post as they tried to keep their hopes alive.

Image: Kevin Csoboth ended Scotland's Euro hopes

Ten minutes were added and Scotland tried to create something and Hanley had a brilliant chance of glory but his shot was saved by the Hungarian keeper.

Szoboszlai then went on a late driving run, with Csoboth and Sallai linking up before he fired past Gunn to see Scotland's hopes end in heartbreak once again.

Clarke: 100 per cent a penalty

Steve Clarke was left fuming by Argentinean referee Facundo Tello's decision not to award Scotland a penalty:

"100-per-cent penalty. Somebody somewhere has to explain to me why that's not a penalty.

"It's 100 per cent a penalty. We get the penalty, it could be a different night.

"I've got other words, but I'm not going to use them.

"European competition, might have been better to have a European referee. We had European VAR and maybe the referee didn't see the challenge clearly on the pitch.

"What's the purpose of VAR if they're not going to come in on something like that?

"It's a penalty."

Analysis: Deja Vu for Scotland

Image: The Tartan Army's party ended in Stuttgart

Once again the Tartan Army believed and once again they were left in tears as another campaign ended at the group stages.

It was the same story at Euro 2020, the hope after a draw with England only to falter in their third game to exit.

Back-to-back tournaments after so long is to be commended, but Andy Robertson wanted them to leave Germany with no regrets. They are certain to have a few.

Image: Grant Hanley had Scotland's best chance to score

Grant Hanley headed onto the post late in the draw with Switzerland, then came so close to a late goal against the Hungarians. What might have been.

There was little attacking threat. Two goals scored in this tournament, only one of them by a Scotland player.

Injuries did play a part, pre-tournament and in camp. but after such a convincing qualifying campaign the fans who brought such joy to the tournament probably deserved a little bit more.

Varga injury overshadows Hungary win

Image: Dominik Szoboszlai wears the shirt of the injured Barnabas Varga during celebrations

The Hungarian players held Varga's strip aloft at full-time as they paid tribute to the forward after the horror clash which saw him stretchered off after lengthy treatment.

Shortly after full-time the country's football federation confirmed the Ferencvaros player was stable.

A statement from the Hungarian Football Federation read: "Barnabas Varga's condition is stable. The Ferencvaros player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any news about his status."

Hungary head coach Marco Rossi added in his post-match press conference that Varga had suffered a fractured cheekbone and will be operated on, adding he is "not under any risk".

