Euro 2024 - Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine: Roman Yaremchuk scores late winner to complete comeback win

Slovakia vs Ukraine. European Championships Group E.
ESPRIT arenaAttendance43,910.
Report from Euro 2024 as Ukraine fight back to beat Slovakia in Group E; Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored second-half goals for Ukraine after Slovakia had taken an early lead through Ivan Schranz; Ukraine and Slovakia are both on three points after two games
Friday 21 June 2024 18:49, UK
Roman Yaremchuk scored a late winner as Ukraine kept their Euro 2024 campaign alive by bravely fighting back to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group E.
Although a defeat would not have eliminated Ukraine despite losing their first game to Romania, Serhiy Rebrov's side knew they had to realistically pick up at least one point in Dusseldorf to have a chance of reaching the knockout stage - but they got off to the worst possible start.
Slovakia, who stunned Belgium in their opening match, would have qualified for the last 16 with another victory and looked on course to do just that when Ivan Schranz's header - his second goal of the tournament - put them ahead early on (17).
Despite Oleksandr Tymchyk striking a post as Ukraine searched for an equaliser, Slovakia dominated most of the opening 45 minutes but found Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin - in for the dropped Andriy Lunin - in excellent form.
But the second half belonged to Ukraine. Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk showed bright moments throughout and it was his driving run that led to Mykola Shaparenko sweeping home Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross from the left for the leveller (54).
From that moment, the Ukrainians were well and truly in the ascendancy. Mudryk then struck a post from a tight angle before substitute Yaremchuk grabbed the headlines when he showed brilliant technique to control Shaparenko's long ball forward and poke it past Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (80).
The result throws Group E wide open ahead of Belgium's match with Romania on Saturday evening. Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia are all on three points, with Belgium yet to get off the mark.
Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov said: "We made some mistakes when we conceded the goal and we had to react in the second half.
"I told the players not to worry about the score and to give maximum effort on the pitch. I'm pleased for them, they did that. They gave their all on the pitch and showed the spirit of Ukraine.
"Of course, we have to concentrate on the next match, but this was a very important win for our country, for Ukraine, for our fans, who I am sure are very proud of the players."
Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona said: "We had the opportunity but we knew that we were coming up against a team that had to win at all costs to stay in the hunt to make it through to the knockout stage.
"For us, we are the Cinderella story of the group stage. My team try to play football against anyone regardless of the opposition and I'm very proud of that.
"A few months ago it would have been inconceivable that our team could play against these strong sides."
Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:
After Monday's shock loss to Romania - a team ranked 23 places below them in the world rankings - Ukraine knew they had to respond against Slovakia to have a realistic chance of reaching the last 16, but they were disappointing in the first half even though they created several chances.
Despite their below-par performance, Rebrov's decision to drop Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin was an inspired one, with replacement Trubin making four fine saves which suggested he should have been his country's No 1 in the first place.
The Benfica stopper kept his side in the match before Mudryk, who initially struggled to make an impact, began to grow in confidence. The Chelsea winger played an instrumental role in Ukraine's equaliser and was unlucky not to score himself before being substituted with five minutes remaining.
By that time, he had already been involved in wild celebrations after substitute Yaremchuk produced a spectacular touch and finish to get Ukraine's tournament up and running.
The winner saw Yaremchuk break down in tears and earn a kiss on the head from Zinchenko before the emotional scenes continued when the players applauded their supporters inside the Dusseldorf Arena after the final whistle.
Of course, many more Ukrainians will be watching from around the world and while it won't change the heartbreaking situation back home, their first comeback win at the Euros since 2012 will hopefully bring some joy to those who need it most.
