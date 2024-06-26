Euro 2024 - Slovakia 1-1 Romania: Draw in Frankfurt sends both sides into last 16 as Romania top Group E

Romania and Slovakia both qualified for the last 16 at Euro 2024 after a 1-1 draw in Frankfurt, which saw Romania finish top of Group E.

Both sides knew a draw would be good enough to send them into the knockout stages but the game was largely played at an entertaining and end-to-end pace.

Slovakia took a 24th-minute lead through Ondrej Duda's header which momentarily turned the group on its head as Slovakia sat top and Romania were heading home at the bottom.

But Razvan Marin's 37th-minute penalty, awarded following a VAR review after David Hancko fouled Ianis Hagi in the box, put Romania back on track to qualify for the last 16.

Both teams threatened a winner early in the second half amid a torrential downpour at the Frankfurt Arena that saw both goalkeepers forced into saves.

But the game slowed down as the clock entered the last 15 minutes with both sides settling for a point and the final whistle was greeted by celebrations from both sides.

Romania were particularly overjoyed having topped Group E following Belgium's goalless draw against Ukraine, which saw the Red Devils finish runners-up and they will now face France in the last 16.

But Romania's opponents in the last 16 are still to be confirmed with the final Group F fixtures determining whether they will face the third-placed team in Group C or D, which will be either Slovenia or the Netherlands.

Slovakia, who go through as one of the best third-placed sides, could face England or Spain in the last 16.

Francesco Calzona's side pipped bottom team Ukraine on goal difference with all four Group E sides finishing with four points.

Stats: Story of the match

Group E final results...