Euro 2024 fixtures, schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know about summer tournament in Germany

From fixtures to venues, here's all you need to know about this summer's tournament...

Euro 2024 fixtures in full

Group stage



Friday June 14

Germany 5-1 Scotland

Saturday June 15

Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Spain 3-0 Croatia

Italy 2-1 Albania

Sunday June 16

Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Serbia 0-1 England

Monday June 17

Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Austria 0-1 France

Tuesday June 18

Turkey 3-1 Georgia

Portugal 2-1 Czech Republic

Wednesday June 19

Croatia 2-2 Albania

Germany 2-0 Hungary

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

Thursday June 20

Slovenia 1-1 Serbia

Denmark 1-1 England

Spain 1-0 Italy

Friday June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Saturday June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Sunday June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Sunday June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Monday July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, kick-off 5pm UK time)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

Friday July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Saturday July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

Euro 2024 final

Sunday July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)

What are the Euro 2024 groups and latest standings?

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Third-place table

What is the Euro 2024 schedule and format?

How does ranking third-placed teams work?

The top two teams from each of the six groups will proceed to the round of 16.

Those 12 sides will be joined by four of the six third-placed finishers in the groups. The sides finishing third will be placed into a league table, with the top four sides progressing to the last 16.

The teams that finish third in their respective groups are ranked in order of the following criteria, starting with:

1) Points

2) Goal difference

3) Goals scored

4) Wins

5) Lower disciplinary points total

6) European Qualifiers overall ranking

7) If hosts Germany are involved in the comparison, drawing of lots

The tournament then moves to a straight knockout format, with one-legged ties - including extra-time and penalties if necessary - until two sides reach the final on July 14 in Berlin.

Who's booked their slot in the round of 16?