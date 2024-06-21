Euro 2024 - Poland 1-3 Austria: Marko Arnautovic penalty helps Ralf Rangnick's side to first win

Austria breathed new life into their Euro 2024 campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over Poland in Berlin.

Goals from Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic gave Ralf Rangnick's side hope of progressing from Group D ahead of their final group game against the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

Austria started the game at breakneck speed and their aggressive attacking approach paid off inside 10 minutes, when Philipp Mwene clipped a cross to the near post, where Trauner leapt to guide in a classy header.

The intensity waned as the half went on, allowing Poland to begin to mount a comeback; Nicola Zalewski rushed a shot over the bar, before Philipp Lienhart diverted a shot from Piotr Zielinski away and then bravely put his head in the way of a cross to the near post from Przemyslaw Frankowski.

On the half-hour, they were back in it. A cross from the left brought an element of panic to the penalty area and, after Jan Bednarek's shot was blocked by Trauner, Krzysztof Piatek seized control and tucked home the equaliser.

The Polish contingent in the stands received a lift when talisman Robert Lewandowski was introduced with half an hour to play, but Austria were soon in front again; Alexander Prass' sweeping pass was dummied by Arnautovic and finished by Baumgartner.

It was job done after 78 minutes when Marcel Sabitzer was clumsily brought down by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the box, which allowed ex-Stoke and West Ham frontman Arnautovic to finish coolly, make sure of the points and kick-start Austria's Euro 2024 campaign.

Analysis - Amazing Austria are ones to watch

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Austria had a place in many analysts' Euro 2024 'dark horses' picks. You can definitely see why after their latest display.

Ralf Rangnick's side picked up their first win against Poland but did so in a very attractive style.

Full-backs Stefan Posch and Philipp Mwene were arguably their best sources of attack. Sitting midfielders Nicolas Seiwald and Konrad Laimer generated some of their best chances of the game. Poland's defence could not deal with Christoph Baumgartner and Marcel Sabitzer's running and work in the half spaces.

Now Austria stand on the brink of the knockout rounds and face a big game against the Netherlands to seal their place.

Getting second place could be crucial as it could be England in the first knockout round if they finish third. But looking at how both teams are playing, would that be so bad?

So far in Group D...