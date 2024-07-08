 Skip to content
Spain vs France. European Championships Semi-Final.

Allianz ArenaAttendance62,042.

Spain 2

  • L Yamal (21st minute)
  • D Olmo (25th minute)

France 1

  • R Kolo Muani (8th minute)

Euro 2024 - Spain 2-1 France: Lamine Yamal's wonder goal helps Luis de la Fuente's side reach final

Report from Euro 2024 as Lamine Yamal's breathtaking strike helps Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-final; Dani Olmo scored Spain's second after Randal Kolo Muani had opened scoring for France; Spain will face England or the Netherlands in Sunday's final

Nick Wright

Comment and Analysis @nicholaspwright

Tuesday 9 July 2024 21:59, UK

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Image: Spain's Lamine Yamal is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring

A sensational goal from 16-year-old phenomenon Lamine Yamal helped Spain come from behind to beat France 2-1 in Munich and claim their place in the final of Euro 2024.

Yamal became the youngest player to score at a European Championship or World Cup, beating the record previously held by Brazil legend Pele, when he cut inside and curled a stunning effort in off the post from 25 yards in a pulsating first half.

Earlier, France had gone in front when Randal Kolo Muani headed in a sumptuous cross by Kylian Mbappe, who was playing without a mask having recovered from his broken nose suffered earlier in the tournament.

Spain have won all of their Euro 2024 games so far
Image: Dani Olmo's goal took him joint-top of the Euro 2024 scoring charts on three goals

But Yamal's brilliant strike tilted the momentum of the tie in Spain's favour and the comeback was complete when Dani Olmo fired a low shot into the net off defender Jules Kounde, following an excellent piece of control in the France box shortly before.

France tried to muster a response in the second half but struggled to break down Luis de la Fuente's side, with Mbappe wastefully firing their best opportunity over the bar in the closing stages.

Inspired by the extraordinary Yamal, this formidable Spain outfit will now face the winner of England's semi-final against Netherlands in Sunday's final having become the first side to win six consecutive games in European Championship history.

It is Yamal, though, scorer of the dazzling equalising goal, who has made the biggest mark in the record books.

In pictures: Yamal's record-breaking stunner

Yamal unleashes his shot from outside the France box
Image: Yamal unleashes his shot from outside the France box
Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Image: Yamal's effort curled towards the far corner
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan fails to stop Spain's first goal scored by Spain's Lamine Yamal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Image: France goalkeeper Mike Maignan can't prevent the shot from dropping in
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Image: Yamal sprints towards the dugout to celebrate
Yamal knee-slides in front of the Spain dugout
Image: Yamal knee-slides in front of the Spain dugout
Yamal is mobbed by his team-mates in celebration
Image: Yamal is mobbed by his team-mates in celebration

Stats: Story of the match

Who else reaches the final?

