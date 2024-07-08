Euro 2024 - Spain 2-1 France: Lamine Yamal's wonder goal helps Luis de la Fuente's side reach final

A sensational goal from 16-year-old phenomenon Lamine Yamal helped Spain come from behind to beat France 2-1 in Munich and claim their place in the final of Euro 2024.

Yamal became the youngest player to score at a European Championship or World Cup, beating the record previously held by Brazil legend Pele, when he cut inside and curled a stunning effort in off the post from 25 yards in a pulsating first half.

Earlier, France had gone in front when Randal Kolo Muani headed in a sumptuous cross by Kylian Mbappe, who was playing without a mask having recovered from his broken nose suffered earlier in the tournament.

Image: Dani Olmo's goal took him joint-top of the Euro 2024 scoring charts on three goals

But Yamal's brilliant strike tilted the momentum of the tie in Spain's favour and the comeback was complete when Dani Olmo fired a low shot into the net off defender Jules Kounde, following an excellent piece of control in the France box shortly before.

France tried to muster a response in the second half but struggled to break down Luis de la Fuente's side, with Mbappe wastefully firing their best opportunity over the bar in the closing stages.

Inspired by the extraordinary Yamal, this formidable Spain outfit will now face the winner of England's semi-final against Netherlands in Sunday's final having become the first side to win six consecutive games in European Championship history.

It is Yamal, though, scorer of the dazzling equalising goal, who has made the biggest mark in the record books.

In pictures: Yamal's record-breaking stunner

Image: Yamal unleashes his shot from outside the France box

Image: Yamal's effort curled towards the far corner

Image: France goalkeeper Mike Maignan can't prevent the shot from dropping in

Image: Yamal sprints towards the dugout to celebrate

Image: Yamal knee-slides in front of the Spain dugout

Image: Yamal is mobbed by his team-mates in celebration

