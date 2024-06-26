Euro 2024 - Georgia 2-0 Portugal: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores as Willy Sagnol's side reach last 16

Georgia stunned Portugal with a brilliant 2-0 win to secure qualification for the last 16 at Euro 2024 - their first major tournament.

Georgia's task at kick-off was simple - beat Portugal and they would reach the next round. They did just that, setting up a meeting with Spain in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

With first place in Group F already secured, Roberto Martinez made eight changes to his Portugal side - a factor that surely contributed to their disjointed display. Improvements will be needed when they face Slovenia in Frankfurt on Monday.

Georgia had no such issues, scoring within two minutes when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia punished Antonio Silva's error, racing onto Georges Mikautadze's through ball and burying a finish beyond Diogo Costa.

Silva was at fault again for the second goal, catching Luka Lochoshvili in the area after more sloppy Portugal defending.

A penalty was given after a pitchside review, with Mikautadze converting to become the leading scorer at the tournament and capping arguably the greatest night in Georgian football history.

Star performer: Georges Mikautadze

Image: Georges Mikautadze's three goals make him Euro 2024's top scorer

Discounting own goals - there have already been seven - Georges Mikautadze is the top scorer at this summer's tournament. Not many would have predicted that when Euro 2024 began almost two weeks ago.

The 23-year-old - who was born in France - has now scored in each of Georgia's three matches in Germany. He also claimed the assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's early strike that ultimately sank Portugal.

Six months ago, this tale would have barely been believable. Mikautadze's move to Ajax had gone horribly wrong as he made just three starts and failed to find the net during the first half of the season.

A loan back to former club Metz was arranged in January. Mikautadze quickly rediscovered his form, scoring 12 times to ensure he arrived at Euro 2024 in peak condition.

Mikautadze is now threatening to eclipse Kvaratskhelia - Georgia's star player - as he makes a name for himself on the biggest stage.

Martinez tinkers as Ronaldo toils

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score at Euro 2024

Criticism of Portugal will be tempered by the fact they had already wrapped up top spot in the group before taking on Georgia, but the side Roberto Martinez selected - featuring eight changes - should still have been good enough to beat Willy Sagnol's outfit.

After ditching the 3-4-3 formation that floundered against Czech Republic in the win over Turkey, Martinez reverted to the system in Gelsenkirchen, recasting Wolves' star winger Pedro Neto as a left wing-back.

It didn't work. Neto was anonymous, while the back three of Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Danilo Pereira looked vulnerable whenever Georgia attacked.

Despite the game being irrelevant in terms of Portugal's progress through Group F, Cristiano Ronaldo started his third match in eight days.

The 39-year-old is clearly desperate for his first goal at this championship but rarely looked like being the one to breach Georgia's defence.

Shorn of the explosiveness that helped to make him an all-time great, Ronaldo requires service from his team-mates. But Portugal's delivery into the box was woeful.

Martinez will no doubt restore those he rested to the XI for Monday's last-16 game with Slovenia. But Portugal are on the same side of the draw as Germany, Spain and France.

The manager needs to quickly settle on a system and work out how to bring the best out of Ronaldo if he is to justify his position at the helm of Portugal's star-studded squad.

Kvaratskhelia: This is the best day of my life

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said: "We didn't underestimate Georgia, but Georgia were playing the game of their history and we were playing the last game when we were already top of the group.

"It was difficult for us to match the same intensity."

Match-winner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia said: "I think there was no individual best player, it was a team.

"We have made history and no-one would believe that we would beat Portugal. But we showed everyone that the Georgian team can make it happen.

"This is the best day in my life."

Stats: Story of the match

