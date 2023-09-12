BMW PGA Championship: Gareth Bale paired with Rory McIlroy for Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth

The groupings for Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am have been revealed - along with the famous faces' handicaps.

Gareth Bale has had even more time to spend on the golf course following his retirement in January and the former Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham star will be playing off a handicap of 0.5 when he tees off alongside Rory McIlroy.

The pair will be joined by former Newcastle and Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas, who will be playing off a handicap of three.

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry - also free to work on his golf game after leaving his role on the Leicester backroom staff at the end of last season - has been grouped with Tommy Fleetwood.

Terry had reduced his handicap to scratch a year ago but will now be playing off 7.5.

Teeing off alongside Tyrell Hatton will be Theo Walcott and Ben Foster. The ex-England internationals have both recently retired, meaning their respective handicaps of 10.2 and eight could be set to fall dramatically.

But it's not just famous former footballers who will be making an appearance at Wentworth, where Stuart Broad will be rekindling his partnership with James Anderson, alongside Justin Rose and Sir AP McCoy.

McIlroy, Rose, Fleetwood and Hatton will be joined by their eight Team Europe colleagues for the BMW PGA Championship - which will be live on Sky Sports - as they prepare for the Ryder Cup later this month.

Shane Lowry returns as the defending champion after winning the DP World Tour's flagship event with a one-shot victory last year.

The Irishman is looking to become the first player since Luke Donald, Europe's Ryder Cup captain, to win back-to-back BMW PGA Championship titles.

McIlroy holds a commanding 2,350-point advantage over Jon Rahm at the top of the DP World Tour season-long standings as he targets Race to Dubai victory for a fifth time, with both players aiming to go one better than their joint runner-up finish in 2022.

Sky Sports will have extended coverage from one of the highlights of the golfing calendar, with Featured Group action available from all four rounds and over 35 hours of live golf throughout the tournament.

