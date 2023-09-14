 Skip to content
Breaking

Vinai Venkatesham: Arsenal chief executive to leave club in the summer of 2024

Vinai Venkatesham has been at Arsenal since 2010 and has been the Gunners' chief executive for three years; he will be leaving to pursue a new challenge and Arsenal will work on a succession plan

Thursday 14 September 2023 14:28, UK

Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal
Image: Vinai Venkatesham is to leave his role as Arsenal chief executive next season

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is to leave his role in the summer of 2024.

Venkatesham first joined the north London club as head of global partnerships in 2010 and has been in the chief executive role over the past three seasons.

"This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge," he told the Arsenal club website. "Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition."

Reacting to the news, Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke added: "The board is fully supportive of Vinai's desire to pursue his next challenge.

"Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we'd like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service.

Trending

Venkatesham has been at Arsenal since 2010
Image: Venkatesham has been at Arsenal since 2010

"Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium.

"Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward."

Also See:

Watch Arsenal's next two PL games on Sky Sports

Everton
Arsenal

Sunday 17th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Arsenal's first two Premier League games after the September international break can both be watched on Sky Sports.

The Gunners travel to Everton this weekend on Super Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30pm - before the first north London derby of the season.

Arsenal host rivals Tottenham on September 24, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 2pm. In between those two games, Arsenal have their first Champions League game in six and a half years when they host PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium on September 20.

Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 24th September 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Breaking

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch US Open, NFL and more this week