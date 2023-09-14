Vinai Venkatesham: Arsenal chief executive to leave club in the summer of 2024

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is to leave his role in the summer of 2024.

Venkatesham first joined the north London club as head of global partnerships in 2010 and has been in the chief executive role over the past three seasons.

"This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge," he told the Arsenal club website. "Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition."

Reacting to the news, Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke added: "The board is fully supportive of Vinai's desire to pursue his next challenge.

"Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we'd like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service.

"Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium.

"Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward."

