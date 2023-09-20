Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager insists his side are better prepared for Europa League success than 2016

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are in the Europa League to win it and arrive in Linz "to compete, not to give opportunities".

On Thursday, the Reds take on LASK as they return to a competition where their last appearance was the 2016 final, suffering defeat to Sevilla in Klopp's first season in charge.

Since then, Liverpool have won the Champions League and reached two other finals, while also lifting the Premier League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

As it stands the Europa League is the only major trophy to evade Klopp in his near-eight year tenure at Anfield, and the German is keen to add the missing piece to his honour roll.

Image: None of Liverpool's 2016 Europa League final squad remain at Anfield

"We are here to compete, not to give opportunities," he said.

"My first year I thought the Europa League was a bit too much for us until we got to the final. We had to fly to Russia, played on a frozen pitch in Sion.

"That was a different squad. We were not ready and we came through somehow. I don't think we were exceptional until the quarter-final, semi-final.

Europa League: Matchday 1 fixtures for British sides... LASK vs Liverpool (kick-off 5.45pm, Thursday)

Rangers vs Real Betis (kick-off 8pm, Thursday)

Brighton vs AEK Athens (kick-off 8pm, Thursday)

West Ham vs Backa Topola (kick-off 8pm, Thursday)

"It is a different time, a different team. We are better prepared. We enjoy it more to be here because we had no clue at that time what to expect.

"We have to be motivated and we are excited to play in the Europa League. I didn't watch the Champions League (this week), I didn't miss the anthem."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool

None of the 2016 final squad remain at Anfield with Joe Gomez - who was 18 at the time but out injured - the only current player to have played in the Europa League for Liverpool.

But while there have been significant alterations to the playing squad this summer, the core of that trophy-winning band remain together and Klopp's side are odds-on favourite to go one better than they did seven years ago.

Liverpool must embrace Europa League - and try to win Klopp's missing trophy

Image: Jurgen Klopp is aiming for Europa League glory as he looks to add the only major piece of silverware that has eluded him so far

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

So after eight seasons in the Champions League, it's back to the Europa League for Liverpool.

Not since 2015/16 - Jurgen Klopp's first full campaign at Anfield - have Liverpool competed in Europe's second-tier tournament, although they did go all the way to the final that season, with Europa League specialists Sevilla finally ending their run.

Klopp has taken Liverpool a long way since then, when Simon Mignolet and Nathaniel Clyne were the players to make the most appearances for Liverpool during that Europa League run.

This time round, Klopp has a squad packed with stars and, while the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah may not relish the prospect of a season in the Europa League, Klopp will no doubt urge his players to embrace the experience.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp declares a young fan's question to be the best at his post-match media conference

After all, a glance over the eight groups of four explains why Liverpool are comfortable favourites to win the tournament. The prospect of playing the final in Dublin - home to huge swathes of Liverpool fans and just a short hop across the Irish Sea from Anfield - provides further incentive.

Should Liverpool require further motivation, Klopp will surely point to the fact that the Europa League is the only major trophy he hasn't won at the club.

Liverpool don't often play in the Europa League these days. They should make the most of the experience.