Celtic: Brendan Rodgers not 'content' with summer transfer business

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stressed he was not "content" with his club's summer transfer business.

In the week the club announced a record annual profit of £40.7m, Rodgers admitted he wanted more signings before the September 1 deadline.

Nine players joined Celtic during the summer, including two on loan, with defender Maik Nawrocki picking up an injury after two Scottish Premiership appearances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists he is fully focused on their trip to Livingston, live on Sky Sports, instead of dwelling on their Champions League defeat at Feyenoord

Striker Marco Tilio has yet to make his debut after he injured himself while away with the Australia Under-23s.

When asked if he was content with the business, Rodgers said: "No. No, I think if you ask any manager they will always be wanting more, of course.

"But we work with the players that's here. I'm not saying that in any disrespectful way, I think every manager will tell you they maybe wished they could have done one or two more signings.

"The window closed, we had the players we had in and I'm a coaching manager and we will work with the very, very best players at our disposal to make our performance level the best we can possibly be.

"And now we are preparing already for the January window and the summer window."

